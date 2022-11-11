Matt Hancock has arrived in the jungle for I’m A Celebrity

Matt Hancock insisted that “I fell in love” when discussing his lockdown breaching affair which caused him to resign as health secretary.

The Tory MP, 44, was forced to quit in June 2021 after breaking Covid social distancing rules after footage showed him kissing aide Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office. The West Suffolk MP admitted there was “no excuse” when grilled about the incident on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here on Thursday (10 November).

He arrived in the jungle on Wednesday (9 November), having lost the Tory whip for participating in the ITV reality series. He entered the camp with comedian Seann Walsh after facing much criticism over his decision from the public and fellow politicians.

Hancock faced the music from his fellow campmates on Thursday night’s episode. He was asked about the affair and his resignation as health secretary.

I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here is airing nightly on ITV. The next episode will air at 9pm tonight (11 November).

What did Hancock say on I’m a Celeb last night?

Advertisement

Asked about his resignation by his campmates on Thursday’s episode, Hancock said he had resigned because he understood how people felt about him, after CCTV footage proving the relationship was leaked. He was pictured kissing aide Gina Coladangelo in his ministerial office.

TV presenter and property expert Scarlette Douglas told him as they did chores around the camp: “I want to say this morning as I don’t like to leave things in… A lot of things that happened with you during the times, which does make it difficult because people are angry and upset – emotions are running high.

“We are not going to ever exclude anyone. We want to make sure that everyone’s a family, but if it does feel tough for the first few days, I’m sure you understand why.” Hancock replied: “That’s very good of you to say that.”

Douglas continued: “It was hard. A lot of people had difficult times. And then to see that people that had kind of set the rules had then broken them, I think was a big slap in the face for everyone.”

Hancock replied: “Look, I know how people felt. That’s why I resigned, right? I know how people felt and so good on you for saying that, thank you.”

Later in the Bush Telegraph, he added: “Scarlette was very open and also very thoughtful and that’s really what it’s all about. Being able to talk about things, whether they’re things you’re proud of, or things you’re not proud of.”

Advertisement

Matt Hancock during a Bushtucker trial on I’m a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here last night. Picture: ITV/ Shutterstock

Hancock explains how his life has changed after his resignation

Later, speaking to comedian Babatunde Aleshe, Hancock discussed how his life had changed after his affair became public.

“It was really tough,” he said. “I messed up and I fessed up. I resigned and it’s no excuse but I fell in love, right? That also had a lot of other consequences obviously.”

Referring to the CCTV footage, Aleshe responded, You didn’t just ‘fell in love’ you were grabbing booty bruv”, to which Hancock responded “oh give over”. Asked whether he was still with Ms Coladangelo, he replied: “With Gina? Yeah very much so, yeah, totally. That’ll be the best thing about being kicked out, seeing her on the bridge.”

Advertisement

Hancock takes part in Bushtucker trial

The episode also saw Hancock take part in the latest Bushtucker Trial, Tentacles of Terror, in which he was trapped inside a octopus-shaped cage full of underwater critters. The MP was tasked with collecting 11 numbered stars in order as the structure was lowered into the water, managing to do so and winning full rations for the camp.

As he began his trial, co-host Ant McPartlin asked him: “You must have met a few snakes in your time in Westminster.” As Hancock made his way back to the camp, comedian Walsh and soap star Sue Cleaver discussed his decision to enter the Australian jungle.

Defending him, Walsh said: “That man will have a very different account of what he did to what we all think happened and there will be reasons. I’m not justifying anything that that guy did or certainly what that government… the decisions they’ve made, but f*** being in his job when that was going on.”