Mel B follows in Geri Horner's footsteps to appear on Celebrity Bake Off, will Victoria Beckham be next?
Scary Spice is first star to be announced to be in the The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer
Scary Spice Mel B [Melanie Brown] has been confirmed as the first contestant to compete in this year's The Great Celebrity Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer.
The news was confirmed by showbiz reporter Richard Arnold on Friday’s Good Morning Britain. Speaking to hosts Rob Rinder and Charlotte Hawkins Richard said: “GMB has some insider info and we can reveal one of the celebs laying out parchment paper for the new series is the one and only... drum roll... it's Mel B! Scary will be bringing her own brand of spice.”
Mel B will be following in the footsteps of fellow Spice Girl Geri Horner who starred in the series in 2016. During the series Geri Horner wowed the judges with her ginger biscuits and beetroot chocolate cake.
Two Spice Girls down, three to go. Could Mel C, Emma Bunton or even Posh Spice herself Victoria Beckham be lined up to join the next series?
David and Victoria's eldest son Brooklyn Beckham recently opened a pop-up restaurant in London to showcase his skills. Husband David Beckham has also been known to enjoy cooking. Maybe Posh Spice could get some baking tips from her family and appear on the show next year - then again I think she prefers to only eat salmon and vegetables so cakes might not be her speciality.
It wouldn’t be the first time an A-List star baked in the tent. Last year iconic Friends actor David Schwimmer featured on the series. The official start date for the series has not yet been confirmed but new contestants will be announced in the coming weeks.
