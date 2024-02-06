Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New images have been released by AppleTV+ overnight showing multi-time award winner Michael Douglas in his latest role - as founding father Benjamin Franklin in the upcoming limited series “Fraklin,” out later this year.

Adapted from Pulitzer Prize winner Stacy Schiff’s acclaimed book, “A Great Improvisation: Franklin, France, and the Birth of America,” the limited series delves into the gripping tale of Benjamin Franklin's most daring endeavour. In December 1776, amidst the pivotal moments of American independence, Franklin, renowned for his groundbreaking electrical experiments, embarked on a covert mission to France.

At 70, lacking formal diplomatic training, Franklin undertakes the audacious task of securing support from an absolute monarchy for America’s democratic experiment. Through his renown, charisma, and sheer ingenuity, Franklin navigates through British spies, French informants, and internal adversaries to orchestrate the pivotal Franco-American alliance of 1778 and the subsequent peace treaty with England in 1783.

This eight-year French mission stands as Franklin’s paramount contribution to his nation's cause, without which the Revolution’s success would have been improbable. Esteemed diplomats and historians still hail it as the most remarkable ambassadorial service in American history.

The series boasts a stellar cast, including Noah Jupe as Temple Franklin, Thibault de Montalembert as Comte de Vergennes, Daniel Mays as Edward Bancroft, Ludivine Sagnier as Madame Brillon, Eddie Marsan as John Adams, Assaad Bouab as Beaumarchais, Jeanne Balibar as Madame Helvetius, and Theodore Pellerin as Marquis de Lafayette. Alongside Douglas, the creative team features the Emmy- and WGA Award-winning writer and executive producer Kirk Ellis, the Emmy, WGA, and Pulitzer Prize Award-nominated writer and executive producer Howard Korder, and the Emmy and DGA Award-winning director Tim Van Patten.

When is “Franklin” streaming on AppleTV+?