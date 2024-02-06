Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders won’t be on TV tonight as the BBC guide undergoes another schedule shakeup to accommodate a major sporting event.

The FA Cup caused massive disruption last month, with EastEnders affected on BBC One and Emmerdale and Coronation Street moved around on the ITV schedule. With the fourth round of the tournament now underway, we can expect more disruption to regular soap viewing this week.

EastEnders isn't on TV tonight

Why isn’t EastEnders on TV tonight?

EastEnders usually airs four nights a week from Monday to Thursday on BBC One at 7.30pm. However, the TV schedule has been thrown out of whack again this week to make way for coverage of the FA Cup fourth round. Tonight, instead of EastEnders airing in its regular 7.30pm spot, the FA Cup match between Plymouth Argyle and Leeds United takes place and will air around 10pm.

The episode of EastEnders that would have aired tonight will instead be on BBC One at 7.30pm tomorrow, with the knock-on effect of the rest of this week’s episode coming out a day late.

The synopsis for the upcoming episode reads: “An unexpected visitor spells trouble for the residents of Walford, Gina’s suspicions start to grow, and Denzel acts out of character.”

When is EastEnders on TV this week?

Tonight’s episode will instead air tomorrow, Wednesday 7 February, however, because it is already available on BBC iPlayer now.

Wednesday’s episode will air on Thursday at 7.30pm, and Thursday's episode will air at the same time on Friday. They will be available on iPlayer after they have first aired. The schedule for the following week will be back to normal with all episodes airing at 7.30pm Monday to Thursday.

Will there be more TV schedule changes due to FA Cup coverage?