A new trailer has been released by AppleTV+ for their upcoming series, “The Completely Made-Up Avenures of Dick Turpin,” with “The Great British Bake Off” host Noel Fielding set to play the lead role in the “surrealistic” comedy. Alongside the release of the new trailer, AppleTV+ have also confirmed some more casting details and images from the upcoming series.

Cited by the streaming giant as an “irreverent retelling” of the notorious Highwayman, the six-part series will highlight “Dick, known more for his charm, showmanship, and impressive hair than for his actual thievery [as he] navigates the highs and lows of celebrity with his gang of lovable rogues while trying to evade the Thief-Taker General.”

With AppleTV+ looking to once again create a prestige series (which the streamer has been getting a reputation for now), there are several big British names involved in the new series, including former “Downton Abbey” star Hugh Bonneville as the Thief-Taker General, Tamsin Grieg as Lady Helen Gwinear and Joe Wilkinson as Geoggrey the Gaoler.

They are joined in the upcoming series has a star-studded cast, including Duayne Boachie as Honesty Courage, Asim Chaudry as Craig the Warlock, Mark Heap as John Turpin, and Ellie White as Nell Brazier.

Noel Fielding's real-life brother, Michael Fielding, will play Benny Turpin, while Kiri Flaherty takes on the role of Little Karen, and Samuel Leakey portrays Christopher Wilde. Geoff McGivern appears as Lord Rookwood and Dolly Wells joins as Eliza Bean.

The show will also feature guest appearances from Greg Davies, Jessica Hynes, Paul Kaye, Guz Khan, Diane Morgan, Connor Swindells, Laura Checkley, David Threlfall, and Colin Hoult.

When is “The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin” arriving on AppleTV+?