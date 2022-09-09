The acclaimed US comedy with Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson is making its UK debut on Paramount+

Minx, the HBO Max comedy with Ophelia Lovibond and Jake Johnson, is making its UK debut on Paramount+ on Wednesday 14 September.

The series follows a writer trying to set up a feminist magazine – who can only get funding if she publishes porn in the magazine too, resulting in the first such magazine targeted at women.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Minx.

What is Minx about?

Minx is a comedy about the one of the first feminist magazines in the US… which could only get funding to publish if also included porn.

The synopsis for the first episode explains that “after a fateful meeting with low-rent publisher Doug Renetti, self-proclaimed feminist Joyce Prigger finally gets a shot at creating the magazine of her dreams - with one enormous catch.”

Is Minx based on a true story?

Loosely, yes. It doesn’t directly dramatise any one story, but takes inspiration from the origins of a number of different such magazines – the closest correlation would be something like Suck or Viva.

Speaking to the Hollywood Reporter, series creator Ellen Rapoport explained that she “read something about one of these magazines and it struck me immediately: these magazines in the 1970s were feminist magazines, which I’d had no idea about. It was a workplace that was populated by feminists and pornographers.”

Who stars in Minx?

Ophelia Lovibond as Joyce in Minx. She’s wearing a yellow shirt and blue jeans underneath a checked coat; there’s a car behind her, out of focus in the background (Credit: Katrina Marcinowski/HBO Max)

Ophelia Lovibond plays Joyce Prigger, a feminist writer looking to start a magazine. Lovibond has starred in the comedies Feel Good, W1A, and Trying, but is probably best known for playing Kitty Winter in the Sherlock Holmes adaptation Elementary. She can next be seen playing Carrie Symonds in Boris Johnson biopic This England.

Jake Johnson plays Doug Renetti, a porn publisher. Johnson is best known for playing Nick Miller in New Girl, though you might also recognise him from films like Safety Not Guaranteed, Jurassic World, and Spider-Man: Into the Spiderverse.

They’re joined by Lennon Parham (Best Friends Forever), Idara Victor (Rizzoli and Isles), and Michael Angarano (Will and Grace) amongst others, with guest star appearances from Gillian Jacobs (Community) and Stephen Tobolowsky (Memento).

Who writes and directs it?

Minx was created by Ellen Rapoport, who writes a plurality of episodes of the show. Minx is her first showrunner and executive producer credit, though she previously wrote a draft of the Clifford the Big Red Dog movie too.

The lead director on the series was Rachel Lee Goldenberg, best known for her work on films like Valley Girl and Unpregnant.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and how can I watch Minx?

In the UK, Minx will be available via Paramount+ from Wednesday 14 September. You can sign up for Paramount+ individually here, though it’s also available through certain Sky subscriptions.

In the US, Minx is available to watch on HBO Max.

How many episodes is Minx?

Minx is ten episodes total, each around half an hour long.

Is there going to be a second season of Minx?

A second season of Minx was commissioned earlier this year, not long after the conclusion of the show’s initial US broadcast, though HBO Max is yet to offer any further news on the show’s return.

Why should I watch it?