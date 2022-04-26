Miriam Margoyles is best known for her as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter series

Miriam Margoyles is known for her quick witt and unfiltered approach.

The actor, who plays Mother Mildred in Call the Midwife, has been entertaining us since the 1970s.

She is best known for her roles in Harry Potter and Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence for which she won a BAFTA and her infamous Graham Norton appearances, where she doesn’t hold anything back.

On (25 April), Margoyles was interviewed by Alan Yentob for Imagine: Miriam Margolyes – Up for Grabs, which aired on BBC One. She spoke about her favourite roles and opened up about some of her most vulnerable moments. The episode also featured Richard E Grant, Charles Dance and Vanessa Redgrave.

Here’s everything you need to know about Miriam Margolyes.

Who is Miriam Margolyes?

Miriam Margolyes OBE is a British-Australian actor who is best known for her roles in Martin Scorsese’s Age of Innocence and as Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter series.

She first broke into acting the 1970s after joining Cambridge Footlights, whilst studing English at Cambridge University. Whilst a student, Margoyles was the first person to utter the ‘F word’ on University Challenge in 1963.

Her roles span theatre, television and films, with Margolyes known for playing Mother Mildred in Call the Midwife, Professor Sprout in the Harry Potter series and Madame Morrible in Wicked.

What is Miriam Margolyes book about?

Margolyes book, This Much is True is an autobiography that tells the story of her incredible life: from childhood, to her time at university and spanning her acting career.

Described as a, “wickedly honest memoir,” by The Guardian, it was released in September 2021.

Who is Miriam Margolyes partner?

Margoyles is gay and has been in a relationship with her longterm partner Heather Sunderland since 1968.

Sunderland, who hails from Australia is a former history professor who specialised in Indonesian studies.

Who does Miriam Margolyes play in Call the Midwife?

Margolyes plays the role of Mother Mildred (formally Sister Mildred) in Call the Midwife, making her debut in season eight’s Christmas special.

Originally known as Sister Mildred, she becomes Mother Mildred after being chosen to run the nuns as their new Mother Superior at Nonnatus House.

Margolyes joined the series in season 8 and her appearances throughout have been sporadic, with her only being present for season ten’s Christmas special.

However, Mother Mildred has returned for season eleven.

What is Miriam Margolyes most famous for?

Margolyes is most famous for her role as Professor Sprout, in the Harry Potter films who is Professor of Herbology and Head of Hufflepuff.

She has starred in two of the Harry Potter films: Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2.

However, when leaving a fan a tongue-in-cheek cameo in 2021, Margolyes admitted she hadn’t watched the Harry Potter movies.

She said: “Harry Potter fans. Here’s the thing, I’m not. I’m not against it, I’m just not interested. I’ve never seen a film. I’ve never seen the books, I’ve never read them.

"I just pocket the money when it comes and I’m very grateful for it.”

Margoyles is also known for her supporting role in Martin Scorsese’s The Age of Innocence, which she won a BAFTA for in 1993, Bucket, Miss Fisher’s Murder Mysteries, Trollied and was the Nurse in Romeo + Juliet starring alongside Leonardo DiCaprio and Claire Danes.

What are her best TV moments?

Margolyes is not only known for her films and role on Call the Midwife, she has had plenty of TV roles including starring in Blackadder and The Real Marigold Hotel.

She also presents TV shows including Mirian’s Dead Good Adventure, Miriam’s Big Fat Adventure and Miriam and Alan: Lost in Scotland.

Some of her most entertaining TV moments have been her frank appearances on talk shows including BBC’s Graham Norton Show, which she has been on eight times.

Known for having no filter, in 2020 she left Daniel Radcliffee in stitches after quizzing him on whether he had foreskin.

Where can I wactch Imagine: Miriam Margolyes – Up for Grabs?

Imagine: Miriam Margolyes – Up for Grabs aired on BBC One on 25 April.