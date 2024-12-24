Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Gone Christmas Fishing will be hooking in viewers 🎣

Get your waders on and prepare to catch Gone Christmas Fishing.

The beloved show is back for yet another festive special.

For 2024, Bob and Paul will be heading to France for a spot of fishing.

Mortimer and Whitehouse are back with a Christmas special for 2024. Gone Fishing is getting into the festive spirit with a trip to the south of France.

Join Paul, Bob and their trusty canine pal Ted for a holiday episode. But don’t worry the show has already been commissioned for an eighth series.

The BBC has confirmed the channel, time and what to expect from Gone Christmas Fishing this year. Here’s all you need to know:

What time is Gone Christmas Fishing on TV?

The festive special of Mortimer and Whitehouse Gone Fishing will be hooking audiences on Christmas Eve (December 24). It is scheduled to start at 9.15pm, making it perfect company for any last minute wrapping you have on your list.

The Christmas episode of Gone Fishing will last for an hour. It is scheduled to finish at 10.15pm and will be followed by the Christmas ghost story for 2024.

How to watch Gone Christmas Fishing 2024?

It will air on BBC2 and can also be watched live on the Beeb’s streaming service iPlayer. The on demand service also has the full boxset of previous episodes, if you want to catch up after enjoying Gone Christmas Fishing.

Gone Christmas Fishing will also be repeated at 12.50am on Boxing Day (December 26).

What to expect from the Christmas episode?

For the festive special in 2024, Bob, Paul and their faithful canine Ted have popped across the channel to Cahors in the south of France. They will fish in the Mediterranean Sea under the autumn sun before welcoming a surprise guest to their annual awards ceremony.

