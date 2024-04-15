Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Murder Case: The Digital Detectives is a brand new true crime documentary coming to Channel 4 which delves into the ground-breaking digital techniques police are using to help solve murders on Britain’s streets.

The three-part series follows the investigations of Nottinghamshire, Scotland, and Thames Valley police forces, as they try to stay one-step ahead in a rapidly evolving technological world. In it we learn how the digital detectives collect evidence and catch the killer using online networks, digital phone footprints, voice messaging, texts, and DMs.

Produced by BBC Studios Documentary Unit, it has been commissioned for Channel 4 by Alisa Pomeroy and Will Rowson. Here’s everything you need to know about the new true crime series.

What is Murder Case: The Digital Detectives about?

Murder Case: The Digital Detectives tells the inside story of three individual landmark cases, following the police officers and digital forensics experts as they track their suspects virtually. Each episode takes on a case from a different police force, including: Nottinghamshire Police, Police Scotland, and Thames Valley Police, providing a unique overview of national policing.

Speaking about the true crime series, BBC Studios Documentary Creative Director Joe Mather, said: “We’re proud to have made this ground-breaking series for Channel 4 which we’ve produced in close consultation with the families of the victims.”

He added: “It’s a boxed-set full of revelatory insights into how digital forensics units are constantly evolving to outsmart criminals. These crimes are often fuelled by social media, now we get to see how detectives are turning the tables, using the digital breadcrumbs left by murderers to bring them to justice.”

What cases are covered in Murder Case: The Digital Detectives?

Each episode will focus on a new case and a different police force try to analyse and dissect digital evidence to catch the killer. Episode one, is set in Nottingham and follows the 2018 fatal stabbing of 17-year-old Lyrico Steede who was lured to a park under the pretence of a date.

Episode two takes place in Scotland, following the discover of the burnt body of a 27-year-old man in a remote nature reserve. Forensics were destroyed in the fire, so detectives turn to Police Scotland's Digital Forensics Unit to help solve the case. Whilst, episode three will cover the Thames Valley Digital Forensics Unit as they investigate a 13-year-old’s murder in a local park.

When is the release date for Murder Case: The Digital Detectives?

Murder Case: The Digital Detectives will be available to watch on Channel 4 on Monday, April 15 from 9pm. Episodes will air in the same slot on a weekly basis, with all three episodes available to stream on Channel4+.

