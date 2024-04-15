Blue Lights season 2 has officially dropped on BBC iPlayer, with the popular crime drama set to return to our screens tonight on BBC One. Set in Northern Ireland, the series follows newly-qualified police officers in Belfast.

Created and written by Declan Lawn and Adam Patterson, season 1 was watched by over seven million viewers in 2023, with the highly anticipated second season expected to pull in similar numbers.

The new season will also feature a time jump, so there’s a lot to catch up on. Here’s everything you need to know about Blue Lights season 2.

What is Blue Lights about?

The official plot for Blue Light season 2 from the BBC reads: "In series two, Grace, Annie and Tommy are growing up fast as police officers, but nothing can prepare them for the turmoil they face every day.

"It’s a year since the fall of the McIntyre crime gang and the vacuum has been filled by rival gangs, all competing for dominance. Constable Shane Bradley is drafted in to help, but his motivations are unclear.

"Tommy is dangerously seduced by the world of intelligence policing, while Grace struggles to deal with her son’s absence, and growing feelings for fellow officer Stevie. As a young loyalist threatens to take over the city, the officers face a major gangland feud – culminating in a violent and devastating confrontation."

Is there a trailer for Blue Lights season 2?

Yes, BBC dropped a trailer for Blue Lights season 2 ahead of its BBC release. You can watch it here.

Who is cast in Blue Lights season 2?

Familiar cast favourites will be returning, including: Sián Brooke as Grace Elis and Martin McCann as Stevie Neil. Whilst new faces will include: Frank Blake, Seamus O’Hara, Seána Kerslake, Craig McGinlay and Dan Gordon.

Speaking about reprising her role in an interview with the Radio Times, Brooke said: “I would say as a series, the writers have so brilliantly expanded that world into the criminal underworld, so that’s going to be an exciting ride for the audience to see where that weaves and to see these characters that people have taken to their heart and see how they respond.”

Meet the cast line-up for Blue Lights season 2:

Sián Brooke as Grace Ellis

Martin McCann as Stevie Neil

Katherine Devlin as Annie Conlon

Nathan Braniff as Tommy Foster

Joanne Crawford as Helen McNally

Andi Osho as Sandra Cliff

Hannah McClean as Jen Robinson

Paddy Jenkins as Happy Kelly

Desmond Eastwood as Murray Canning

Jonathan Harden as Jonty

Andrea Irvine as Nicola Robinson

Frank Blake as Shane Bradley

Seamus O'Hara as Lee Thompson

Seána Kerslake as Mags Thompson

Derek Thompson as Robin Graham

When is the release date for Blue Lights season 2?

All six episodes of Blue Lights season 2 are available to watch on BBC iPlayer from 6am on Monday, April 15. Episode one will also be airing on BBC One on Monday (April 15) at 9pm, with subsequent episodes dropping in the same time slot on a weekly basis.

Where is Blue Lights filmed?

Blue Lights is filmed in Belfast in Northern Ireland, with filming locations including Dundonald's Coopers Mill in the east of the city, the Monkstown area of Newtownabbey, the Granton Park housing estate, the city centre and Bangor.