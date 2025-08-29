My Life With The Walter Boys has returned for its second season - and it has left fans stunned with its season finale.

The hit Netflix teen drama returned to screen after a two-year hiatus, with viewers keen to dive back into the world of My Life With The Walter Boys. The show, based on the 2014 novel of the same name by Ali Novak, follows 15-year-old Jackie as she relocates from Manhattan to rural Colorado to live with the Walter family following the death of her family.

After arriving on the ranch, Jackie quickly develops connections with the seven Walter sons and their two cousins, as well as their one daughter. In classic teen drama style, Jackie become embroiled in a love triangle between two of the brothers, with fans eager to know what decision she will make in the end.

Season two returns promising more twists, turns and drama - here’s exactly what went down and where the show ends ahead of its third season.

My Life With The Walter Boys returned to Netflix after a two-year hiatus. | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

How does My Life With The Walter Boys season two end?

At the end of season two of the show, we see Jackie finally admitting her true feeling to Cole, with the two sharing a tender moment. However, as Cole goes in for a kiss, Alex interrupts and reveals he has been listening to their conversation the whole time.

Jackie will definitely have some explaining to do after she and Alex secretly reconciled earlier in the season, following their rocky patch at the end of season one. She even told him that she was in love with him after Alex repeated his declaration from season one.

Noah LaLonde as Cole, Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie in My Life with the Walter Boys | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Speaking about this moment, actor Ashby Gentry (who plays Alex) said: “Both Alex and Cole are entitled to an explanation from Jackie. On top of that, Jackie’s entitled to her feelings for both of them. I don’t necessarily think she’s lying about the way that she feels about either of them.”

However, before the trio can come to blows over the shocking moment, Will arrives on an ATV followed by an ambulance to interrupt the moment. Jackie, Alex and Cole already know something is badly wrong when Will turns up, with the eldest Walter brother explaining that something has happened to patriarch George.

The screen quickly cuts to black, leaving fans reeling at the shocking cliffhanger.

Series creator Melanie Halsall added that she had long had an idea in mind for the climax of season two, saying: “I also always had the idea in my head that the family would have this big crisis, and it would probably be around George.”

Ashby Gentry as Alex in My Life with the Walter Boys | DAVID BROWN/NETFLIX

Is My Life With The Walter Boys returning for season three?

Fans would have been bitterly disappointed for the hit show would have ended on a huge cliffhanger like that. As a result, Netflix has already confirmed that the show will return for a third season.

Halsall said: “I love the teenage stories and what we do with those characters. But I think we have a lot of potential to tell stories that are intergenerational. I’d love to be able to do more of that in Season 3.”

As for when we might be seeing season three on screen, there’s no official timeline yet. My Life With The Walter Boys viewers faced a long wait between season one and two, with just under two years between the premiere of each installment.

However, one hopeful sign is that filming for season three began on early August, with the cast and crew set to wrap up by December. If we speculate by looking at filming and release schedules for the previous seasons, My Life With The Walter Boys could return for season three in summer/autumn 2026.

Season one and two of My Life With The Walter Boys is available to watch on Netflix now. Subscription plans begin from £5.99 per month.