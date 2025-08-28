The second season of My Life With The Walter Boys is available on netflix now - here’s what you need to remember from season one.

The hit coming-of-age drama returns to the streaming giant after a two-year hiatus. Based on the novel of the same name from Ali Novak, My Life With The Walter boys follows a recently-orphaned teenage girls named Jackie Howard, who relocates from Manhattan to rural Colorado when she is taken in by the Walters family, who already have seven sons and one daughter.

My Life With The Walter Boys first hit screens in December 2023, meaning that fans have had to wait almost two years for the show to return. That’s a long time in TV land and some viewers may need a quick refresh of where the story ended in season one before jumping back into the show.

Here’s everything you need to remember from my Life With The Walter Boys in season one.

Nikki Rodriguez stars as Jackie in My Life With The Walter Boys | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

My Life With The Walter Boys season 1 recap

The first series of the show saw George and Katherine Walter take in Jackie following the death of Angelica, Jackie’s mother and Katherine’s close friend, as well as Jackie’s dad and her sister. Despite uphauling her life, Jackie is hellbent on achieving her dream of being accepted to Princeton university, where her father attended.

Upon arriving in Colorado, Jackie made a quick connection with a few of the Walter boys. Nathan, a keen musician helped her through her first day at school and invited her on his morning runs. Theatre-buff Danny hit it off with Jackie after connecting over their shared love of the stage, with the pair rehearsing lines and staying up to watch movies. Will, the oldest of the Walter boys, also welcomed Jackie with opened arms.

Ashby Gentry as Alex in My Life with the Walter Boys | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Jackie sparks a romantic connection with Alex Walter, but this quickly turns into a love triangle, with Jackie also feeling undeniable chemistry with his older brother Cole. Cole is Danny’s fraternal twin and an ultra-popular high school student who is in an on-off relationship with schoolmate Erin, who immediately dislikes Jackie due to her chemistry with Cole. Jackie also realises that Cole is a player, spotting Erin’s best friend sneaking out from the ranch one night.

Alex and Cole appear to have some unresolved tension, which we soon come to realise is the result of Cole snaking his brother by hooking up with Paige, a girl he had been dating from school. Despite Cole telling Jackie that she came onto him and that he didn’t know she was dating Alex, the issue appears to have fractured the brothers’ relationship.

After walking in on Jackie and Cole talking by the fire during a power cut, Alex jumps to conclusions that the same issue will arise with Jackie, despite her and Cole not having crossed a romantic boundary yet.

Later in the series, Alex spill his guts at Will’s wedding to Hayley, telling Jackie that he loves her, unsettling Jackie. Grappling with Alex’s confession, she later finds that her sister’s teapot, which had been broken in the Walters’ kitchen earlier in the series, had been taken and repaired by Cole.

She thanks Cole for the sweet gesture and kisses him in the process. This leave her situation with Alex up in the air, as well as possibly putting another crack in the brothers’ relationship.

Noah LaLonde as Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys | COURTESY OF NETFLIX

Elsewhere in the season, we learn that Cole was once the star quarterback but his promising career has been halted after a leg injury. The football star has been forced to come up with a new plan for his future after his college prospects dry up, with Cole working in a local auto shop.

The prospect has left the ex-athlete spiraling and turning to alcohol at points, including one shocking moment when he drunkenly tells jackie that she should never have come to Colorado. However, later in the series, he decides to clean up his act and get back into summer school in a bid to open up his college prospects once again.

Meanwhile, George and Katherine are financially struggling with the ranch. Throughout the first season, the couple are shown running low on fund and even getting rejected by the bank when they go in search of a loan. Will decides to take action and contacts Jackie’s uncle Richard to ask if he would want to invest in the ranch.

Nathan also begins to date Jackie’s friend Skylar after experiencing a health scare. Nathan previously wrote him a song to explain his feelings, which initially put Skylar off. But after Nathan suffers a series of seizures and is rushed to hospital, Skylar realises his true feelings and the pair begin dating soon after.

Danny has also sparked a possible romance with Cole’s ex Erin, who has said he can contact her to update her about his summer theatre programme in New York City. School counsellor Tara also found a romantic spark with English and drama teacher Nik, but this was put in jeopardy after Nik reveals that he wants to take a job in London. A dejected Tara hits it off with Jackie’s uncle Richard at Will and Hayley’s wedding, but Nik arrives to surprise her and reveal that he turned down the job for her.

How did My life With The Walter Boys season one end?

Following the drama involving Cole and Alex, Jackie takes a drastic step and leaves town with Danny. As Alex tries to look for her the day after his love declaration, we find out that Jackie and Danny have travelled to New York City along with her uncle.

My Life With The Walter Boys season one and two is now available to watch on Netflix. Subscription plans begin from £5.99 per month.