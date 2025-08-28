Twilight fans are celebrating some big news as the hit film saga returns to screens - but will there be a new installment?

The hit vampire film franchise, based on Stephenie Meyer’s hit book series, was one of the biggest successes of the noughties and early 2010s, with teenagers across the globe falling in love with the story of Bella Swan, Edward Cullen, and Jacob Black. The major success of the five films shot actors Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson, and Taylor Lautner to mega fame in Hollywood, and sparked a major cultural phenomenon and public love-in of all things vampire.

Now, fans will be able to celebrate 17 years since the first film’s premiere as The Twilight Saga gets re-released in cinemas. The official Twilight Instagram page, as well as production company Lionsgate, shared a new image seemingly promoting the re-release.

But it is the wording that has sent fans tongues wagging. In the poster, which features Edward (Pattinson), Bella (Stewart), and Jacob (Lautner), the words ‘forever begins again’ can be seen, which has led some fans to thinking that a brand new installment could be on its way.

Taylor Lautner also commented underneath the post, with a coyly-giggling emoji, leading fans to believe that something big is coming. One fan said: “WAIT HE KNOWS SOMETHING!”

Another added: “WHAT DOES IT MEANS [sic] TAYLOR WHAT DOES IT MEANS [sic]?!?!?!?”

However, unfortunately for fans, it looks like the re-release is the only plans for the film franchise at this point. Twilight, Twilight: New Moon, Twilight: Eclipse, Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part One, and Twilight: Breaking Dawn Part Two will all be re-released in cinemas this October for a limited run. The cryptic post was also shared by Fathom Events, which is known for bringing classic and cult movies back to screens for special events at select locations.

As of yet, we don’t have any news on whether UK cinemas will be included in the re-release schedule.

Taylor Lautner, Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson were the biggest teen stars in the world at the height of Twilight mania. | Getty Images

Will there be a new Twilight film?

There has been radio silence on news of any new installment in the Twilight franchise for the past few years, but that hasn’t stopped fans from speculating.

In 2023, reports surfaced from Lionsgate that a television series based on the Twilight Saga was in the early stages of development. However, little has been said about the possible series since.

Stephenie Meyer, author of the Twilight books, has went on release other books connected to the Twilight universe. These include the 2015 novel Life and Death: Twilight Reimagined, where the genders of the original protagonists were switched. She also released a novella in 2017 titled The Short Second Life of Bree Tanner, focusing on a character who appeared in the third book, Eclipse.

Most recently, Stephenie released a companion novel titled Midnight Sun in 2020. This novel told the story of the original Twilight novel, but from the perspective of teen vampire Edward. In 2024, Netflix announced that an animated adaptation of Midnight Sun has been ordered by the streaming giant.