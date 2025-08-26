In 2023, Hollywood actor Bruce Willis’s family shared the news that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

It was in spring 2022 that Bruce Willis’s family first announced that he had been diagnosed with aphasia. Bruce Willis’s wife Emma Heming Willis; his former wife Demi Moore and daughters shared the announcement on Instagram.

The announcement read: "To Bruce’s amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities.”

The statement went on to say that “As a result of this and with much consideration Bruce is stepping away from the career that has meant so much to him."

What is Aphasia?

According to the NHS, “Aphasia (also called dysphasia) is a condition that makes it difficult to communicate. It can make it hard to speak, read, write and understand others. It's often caused by a stroke or brain injury. There's no cure, but people usually improve with treatment.”

When was Bruce Willis diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia?

Bruce Willis was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in February 2023. Once again, his family shared the news and said: "Since we announced Bruce's diagnosis of aphasia in spring 2022, Bruce's condition has progressed and we now have a more specific diagnosis: frontotemporal dementia (known as FTD).”

"Unfortunately, challenges with communication are just one symptom of the disease Bruce faces. While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis."

What is frontotemporal dementia?

The NHS describes Frontotemporal dementia as “an uncommon type of dementia that causes problems with behaviour and language.”

What’s the latest on Bruce Willis’s health

Bruce Willis’s wife Emming Heming Willis has shared an update on her husband’s health in an ABC special "Emma & Bruce Willis: The Unexpected Journey," a preview of which aired on Good Morning America.

Emma Heming Willis said: "Bruce is still very mobile. Bruce is in really great health overall, you know.” She did however say that “It’s just his brain that is failing him.” She also said: "The language is going, and, you know, we've learned to adapt."

Has Emma Heming Willis written a book?

Yes, Emma Heming Willis has written a book called The Unexpected Journey: Finding Strength, Hope, and Yourself on the Caregiving Path, which is available on Amazon. The synopsis reads: “From Emma Heming Willis, wife of Bruce Willis, a deeply personal and richly compassionate support guide that helps caregivers care for themselves while they navigate a loved one's dementia.”

Emma Heming Willis is 47, the couple share two daughters together, Mabel Ray Willis and Evelyn Penn Willis.