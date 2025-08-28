Fans have been left divided after Netflix cancelled crime drama The Waterfront after just one season.

Kevin Williamson‘s crime drama series, which tells the story of The Buckley family as they attempt to revive their imperiled maritime heritage in North Carolina, will not be renewed for a second season, it has been announced.

Williamson has told the cast and crew about the streamer’s decision, sources told Deadline. The first season had aired on the streaming service on June 19. It perfomed well and seemed to be a hit with viewers; spending five weeks in Netflix’s global Top 10 for English-language series, including a rare three-peat at No.1, peaking at 11.6M views for its first full week of release.

The drama starred g Holt McCallany, Jake Weary, Melissa Benoist and Maria Bello as various members of the Buckley family who turned to crime to save their fishing empire.

“While I’m say the Buckleys won’t be back for Season 2, I’m celebrating the joy that was Season 1,” Williamson wrote on Instagram following Netflix’s decision. “It was one of the best experiences of my life!”

Fans have been divided in their opinion of the show. One person tagged the Netflix X account and said: “Why are you canceling The Waterfront? Big mistake. Huge!” A second penned: “I'm disappointed by that I was looking forward seeing how the story unfolds.”

Holt McCallany (L) and Jake Weary (R) in The Waterfront | Dana Hawley/ Netflix

A second said: “Oh God you canceled the waterfront, you continue to cancel good shows. I'm going to cancel my subscription. You suck. Not worth the monthly situation.” Other subscribers also said they had cancelled their subscription as a result of the decision.

Others wrote of their hope that the show may return on another streaming platform. “Netflix has cancelled The Waterfront after one series. I’m sure it’ll get picked up by another steaming service but I thought it was a brilliant show,” someone said.

Some thought that it was the right thing, however. One person wrote: “When a beloved series ends, it stings. But sometimes, it feels like the right choice.”

Another person said the show had “hollow characters with no romance or chemistry” so they wouldn’t miss it.

Netflix has not given an official reason for cancelling the show.