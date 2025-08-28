Top Boy star Michael Ward has been bailed after appearing in court charged with rape and sexual assault.

The Bafta-winning actor, 27, is accused of two counts of rape, two counts of assault by penetration, and one count of sexual assault against one woman, The alleged incident took place in January 2023, according to Ward’s charge sheet.

He appeared at Thames Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning (August 28), where he attended a court hearing in relation to the charges. He spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth.

A plea was not entered at the hearing. Ward was granted conditional bail with a court date set for September 25 at Snaresbrook Crown Court. His bail conditions include not contacting the alleged victim.

The Jamaican-born actor is best known for his roles in the Netflix crime drama series Top Boy, and in the musical crime drama Blue Story. He also recent acted in the black comedy thriller Eddington alongside stars such as Emma Stone and Pedro Pascal.

In 2020, he won the BAFTA Rising Star Award and went on to appear in Sam Mendes’ film Empire of Light. He was nominated for Best Supporting Actor at the 2022 Bafta Awards for his role in the film.

News of his arrest and subsequent charges hit the headlines last month. Ward said at the time: “I deny the charges against me entirely. I have cooperated fully with the police throughout their investigation and will continue to cooperate.

“I recognise that proceedings are now ongoing, and I have full faith that they will lead to my name being cleared. Given those proceedings, I am unable to comment further.”