A bodybuilder who was jailed for harassing men and also banned from grabbing their biceps for 10 years has been found dead at his home.

Akinwale Arobieke, also known as Purple Aki, died at his flat in Liverpool. He was 64 years old. It had been more than 20 years since his 2003 convicton for harassing 15 men. At the time, he was jailed for six years and later ordered by police not to touch men’s biceps.

Three years later, when he was half way through his sentence, police issued him with a Sexual Offences Prevention Order (SOPO) which banned him from touching men's muscles and also going to gyms.

But, in 2015, several years after his release from prison, he was found to have touched a young man's muscles while travelling on a train from Manchester to Wales. He was subsequently convicted of breaching the SOPO.

Arobieke claimed he had been the victim of a “modern-day witch hunt” by the police and in 2016 he had the ban on touching men's biceps, which at that point had been in place for a decade, lifted.

Arobieke was found dead at his home on Devonshire Road in the inner-city Toxteth area of Liverpool on Tuesday night (August 26), reports the Liverpool Echo. His death is not thought to be suspicious. A file has been sent to the local coroner.

Bodybuilder Purple Aki, who was jailed in 2003 for harassing men and was subsequently banned from grabbing men's biceps for 10 years, has been found dead in his home. Photo by X. | X

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: “We can confirm that emergency services were in the Toxteth area following a non-suspicious death last night, Tuesday 26 August. At around 8.30pm, officers were made aware of a man in his 60s being found unresponsive at an address in Devonshire Road, Princes Park. He was sadly pronounced deceased at the scene. The man's death is not suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.”

During his 2016 court case where the ban against him touching biceps was lifted, Arobieke, who had previously been the victim of death hoaxes, with one of the latest being in September 2023, represented himself. He successfully argued although he had breached order against him with his conduct on the train, it was neither sexual or criminal in nature.

Judge Richard Mansell QC, sitting at Manchester Crown Court, said while Arobieke's breaches of the order were a “serious matter” the restrictions it placed on his “freedoms” could “no longer be justified”.

“The ban on touching muscles is just not on', the judge said. 'I'm not into bodybuilding myself, but I'd have thought men who have muscles in their arms the diameter of my leg are the sort of men who will admire each other's bodies.

“They don't build the body up to hide it under loose-fitting sweatshirts. They are men likely to talk to and weigh and measure each other.”

Judge Mansell said he was first given the breach proceedings to deal with “because he was one of the few” who hadn't heard of him at the time. He said to Arobieke: “There's no doubt you have an interest in, some would say an obsession with, the musculature, or muscular build, of the male form.

“You have approached 20-plus year olds, and you have approached males between 15 and 17. Is it because younger males are in better shape than older men? Why are you interested in younger men?”

Arobieke replied: “I always have been (interested in younger men), but not in a sexual way.” He then insisted he would change his ways. “From today I'm going to conduct myself properly”, he had said.

“I'm going to have to reinvent myself. I can take a holiday for a start. I'm going to try and put my life back to normality. I'm not going to run around touching everybody's muscles because there's no need for that.”

In 2022 he was handed a substantial payout from police after he sued the Chief Constable of Greater Manchester Police for malicious prosecution and misfeasance in public office. Arobieke has been known by the name Purple Aki for around 30 years, and it had even been used in court documents, despite it being a term that he deemed to be “racist”.