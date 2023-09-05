NTAs 2023; The full list of winners from this evening’s event including the Special Recognition Award
Sarah Lancashire was the big winner this evening at the 2023 National Television Awards
It was a pointed triple-win for BBC’s exceptional crime drama ‘Happy Valley’ at the 2023 National Television Awards earlier this evening, with the splash of teasing towards multi-time winners Ant and Dec in the process.
Sally Wainwright’s drama earned “Best Returning Drama” while Sarah Lancashire earned her third National Television Award victory picking up “Best Dramatic Performance” in her speech praised Sally Wainwright heavily for her efforts on the popular crime drama based in Calderdale. Those sentiments were echoed by the cast after winning their first award.
But Lancashire wasn’t just awarded for her role in ‘Happy Valley’ alone this evening, as she was the latest recipient of the Special Recognition award for her acting career and varied roles - from playing Raquel Watts in ‘Coronation Street’ to portraying Julia Child in the TV series ‘Julia.’
Just like death and taxes, an Ant and Dec win at the National Television Awards is a certainty, and this evening was no exception. Despite a shock loss to Channel 5 series ‘Gogglebox’ to open the ceremony, they once again won “Best Presenter,” taking their overall NTA award tally up to 44 awards - and counting.
The ceremony also paid tribute to the life of Paul O’Grady, delivering a video package that fast-tracked through the life of Lily Savage, Paul O’Grady and the immense success of his show ‘For The Love of Dogs.’ The show earned the “Best Factual Programme” award as a post-humous nod to the late ITV presenter.
The full list of winners at the 2023 National Television Awards
Special Recognition Award:
- Sarah Lancashire
The Bruce Forsyth Award for Best Entertainment
- Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway
- Gogglebox
- I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!
- The Masked Singer
Returning Drama
- Call The Midwife
- Happy Valley
- Stranger Things
- Vera
Reality Competition
- Love Island
- Race Across The World
- SAS: Who Dares Wins
- The Traitors
Best TV Interview Show
- Louis Theroux Interviews...
- Piers Morgan Uncensored
- The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show
- The Graham Norton Show
Serial Drama Performance
- Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street
- Danielle Harold - “Lola Pearce-Brown”, EastEnders
- Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale
- Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street
Drama Performance
- Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera
- India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley
- Judy Parfitt - Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife
- Sarah Lancashire - “Catherine Cawood”, Happy Valley
Quiz Game Show
- Michael McIntyre's The Wheel
- Richard Osman's House Of Games
- The 1% Club
- The Chase Celebrity Special
TV Presenter
- Alison Hammond
- Ant & Dec
- Bradley Walsh
- Claudia Winkleman
- Martin Lewis
Factual
- Clarkson's Farm
- Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs
- Sort Your Life Out
- The Martin Lewis Money Show Live
Rising Star
- Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil's Hour
- Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders
- Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street
- Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale
Authored Documentary
- Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words
- Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now
- Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction
- Rob Burrow: Living with MND
Comedy
- Brassic
- Ghosts
- Ted Lasso
- Young Sheldon
Daytime
- Loose Women
- The Chase
- The Repair Shop
- This Morning
New Drama
- Beyond Paradise
- Blue Lights
- Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
- Wednesday
Talent Show
- Britain's Got Talent
- Strictly Come Dancing
- The Great British Bake Off
- The Great British Sewing Bee
Serial Drama
- Coronation Street
- EastEnders
- Emmerdale
- Hollyoaks
Where can I rewatch the 2023 National Television Awards on demand?
The 2023 National Television Awards can be watched on demand through ITVX.