Sarah Lancashire was the big winner this evening at the 2023 National Television Awards

It was a pointed triple-win for BBC’s exceptional crime drama ‘Happy Valley’ at the 2023 National Television Awards earlier this evening, with the splash of teasing towards multi-time winners Ant and Dec in the process.

Sally Wainwright’s drama earned “Best Returning Drama” while Sarah Lancashire earned her third National Television Award victory picking up “Best Dramatic Performance” in her speech praised Sally Wainwright heavily for her efforts on the popular crime drama based in Calderdale. Those sentiments were echoed by the cast after winning their first award.

But Lancashire wasn’t just awarded for her role in ‘Happy Valley’ alone this evening, as she was the latest recipient of the Special Recognition award for her acting career and varied roles - from playing Raquel Watts in ‘Coronation Street’ to portraying Julia Child in the TV series ‘Julia.’

Just like death and taxes, an Ant and Dec win at the National Television Awards is a certainty, and this evening was no exception. Despite a shock loss to Channel 5 series ‘Gogglebox’ to open the ceremony, they once again won “Best Presenter,” taking their overall NTA award tally up to 44 awards - and counting.

The ceremony also paid tribute to the life of Paul O’Grady, delivering a video package that fast-tracked through the life of Lily Savage, Paul O’Grady and the immense success of his show ‘For The Love of Dogs.’ The show earned the “Best Factual Programme” award as a post-humous nod to the late ITV presenter.

The full list of winners at the 2023 National Television Awards

Sarah Lancashire, winner of the Special Recognition award and the Drama Performance award for her work in "Happy Valley", and Sir Ian McKellen pose in the National Television Awards 2023 Winners Room at The O2 Arena on September 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Special Recognition Award:

Sarah Lancashire

The Bruce Forsyth Award for Best Entertainment

Ant & Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway

Gogglebox

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here!

The Masked Singer

Returning Drama

Call The Midwife

Happy Valley

Stranger Things

Vera

Reality Competition

Love Island

Race Across The World

SAS: Who Dares Wins

The Traitors

Best TV Interview Show

Louis Theroux Interviews...

Piers Morgan Uncensored

The Chris & Rosie Ramsey Show

The Graham Norton Show

Serial Drama Performance

Charlotte Jordan, Daisy Midgeley, Coronation Street

Danielle Harold - “Lola Pearce-Brown”, EastEnders

Dominic Brunt, Paddy Kirk, Emmerdale

Maureen Lipman, Evelyn Plummer, Coronation Street

Drama Performance

Brenda Blethyn, DCI Vera Stanhope, Vera

India Amarteifio, Young Queen Charlotte, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

James Norton, Tommy Lee Royce, Happy Valley

Judy Parfitt - Sister Monica Joan, Call The Midwife

Sarah Lancashire - “Catherine Cawood”, Happy Valley

Quiz Game Show

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel

Richard Osman's House Of Games

The 1% Club

The Chase Celebrity Special

TV Presenter

Alison Hammond

Ant & Dec

Bradley Walsh

Claudia Winkleman

Martin Lewis

Factual

Clarkson's Farm

Paul O'Grady: For The Love Of Dogs

Sort Your Life Out

The Martin Lewis Money Show Live

Rising Star

Benjamin Chivers, Isaac, The Devil's Hour

Bobby Brazier, Freddie Slater, EastEnders

Channique Sterling-Brown, Dee-Dee Bailey, Coronation Street

Lewis Cope, Nicky Milligan, Emmerdale

Authored Documentary

Deborah James: Bowelbabe In Her Own Words

Lewis Capaldi: How I'm Feeling Now

Matt Willis: Fighting Addiction

Rob Burrow: Living with MND

Comedy

Brassic

Ghosts

Ted Lasso

Young Sheldon

Daytime

Loose Women

The Chase

The Repair Shop

This Morning

New Drama

Beyond Paradise

Blue Lights

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Wednesday

Talent Show

Britain's Got Talent

Strictly Come Dancing

The Great British Bake Off

The Great British Sewing Bee

Serial Drama

Coronation Street

EastEnders

Emmerdale

Hollyoaks

Where can I rewatch the 2023 National Television Awards on demand?