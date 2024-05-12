Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jeff Daniels’ hit Netflix drama A Man in Full has shocked viewers with its graphic ‘low-grade porn’ scene.

Netflix viewers have been left blushing over a graphic scene in the new hit drama A Man in Full. The six-part series is an adaption of the Tom Wolfe novel by the same name and stars The Newsroom’s Jeff Daniels.

The series is the latest success from the streamer in 2024, following the likes of Baby Reindeer and The Gentleman. It surged to number two in the global charts after its release with 28 million hours viewed, despite a mauling from critics.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our weekly guide to staying in. Featuring what to watch, what to listen to, what to read plus what to eat and drink Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the final 10 days of a real estate mogul - who has been compared to real-life former president Donald Trump - it is described by Netflix as a ‘dark and gritty’ drama. It is rated 15+ by the streamer.

Jeff Daniels as Charlie Croker and Sarah Jones as Serena Croker in A Man in Full. Picture: Netflix/Mark Hill

But many viewers in Britain have been shocked by an extremely graphic scene in the final episode, which comes with no prior warning! The Daily Mail reports that it is likely the first time a mainstream drama has featured an erect penis, breaking the last TV taboo.

In the shocking scene Tom Pelphrey’s character Raymond Peepgrass drops his bedsheet after taking a viagra pill and reveals himself to star Jeff Daniels. Despite the rating and the gritty nature of the drama, it is a moment that has taken many viewers by surprise.

Tory MP Alexander Stafford said: “If Netflix is serving up this sort of low-grade, pornographic rubbish, we need to give Ofcom full oversight of the streaming giant's output as soon as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Googlebox star Mary Killen also chimmed in and said: “I don't want to see graphic sexual images when I'm watching a drama. There is too much already and it is reducing us to no better than barnyard animals.”

“Viewers shouldn't be forced to see pornography. This trend will end in tears as it's depressing, unmysterious and taking away some of life's magic.”