Netflix shocks viewers with graphic 'porn' scene in hit show A Man in Full
Netflix viewers have been left blushing over a graphic scene in the new hit drama A Man in Full. The six-part series is an adaption of the Tom Wolfe novel by the same name and stars The Newsroom’s Jeff Daniels.
The series is the latest success from the streamer in 2024, following the likes of Baby Reindeer and The Gentleman. It surged to number two in the global charts after its release with 28 million hours viewed, despite a mauling from critics.
Following the final 10 days of a real estate mogul - who has been compared to real-life former president Donald Trump - it is described by Netflix as a ‘dark and gritty’ drama. It is rated 15+ by the streamer.
But many viewers in Britain have been shocked by an extremely graphic scene in the final episode, which comes with no prior warning! The Daily Mail reports that it is likely the first time a mainstream drama has featured an erect penis, breaking the last TV taboo.
In the shocking scene Tom Pelphrey’s character Raymond Peepgrass drops his bedsheet after taking a viagra pill and reveals himself to star Jeff Daniels. Despite the rating and the gritty nature of the drama, it is a moment that has taken many viewers by surprise.
Tory MP Alexander Stafford said: “If Netflix is serving up this sort of low-grade, pornographic rubbish, we need to give Ofcom full oversight of the streaming giant's output as soon as possible.”
Googlebox star Mary Killen also chimmed in and said: “I don't want to see graphic sexual images when I'm watching a drama. There is too much already and it is reducing us to no better than barnyard animals.”
“Viewers shouldn't be forced to see pornography. This trend will end in tears as it's depressing, unmysterious and taking away some of life's magic.”
Safe Schools Alliance's Tanya Carter added: “Yet again we are questioning why the Government is failing to act on this multi-fronted assault on childhood.”
