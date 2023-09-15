Not two weeks since the release of 'One Piece,' Netflix have commissioned a second season after it's rousing success

Netflix has officially greenlit the second season of the live-action ‘One Piece’ series, as announced on social media. This renewal comes precisely two weeks after the show's initial debut on the streaming platform, which has been an overwhelming success for Netflix.

The anticipation for a second season was evident as scripts were already completed prior to the renewal announcement. According to Marty Adelstein, the executive producer, the groundwork for the second season was well underway.

Becky Clements, also an executive producer, estimated that fans could expect the next season to be available "somewhere between a year and 18 months" from now, promising a relatively swift continuation of the series for eager audiences.

Adapted from the beloved manga and anime of the same name, ‘One Piece’ chronicles the escapades of Monkey D. Luffy, a youthful pirate on a quest across the Blue Sea in pursuit of the legendary One Piece treasure, which, if obtained, would grant him the title of King of the Pirates.

Iñaki Godoy takes on the role of Luffy, while the ensemble cast includes Mackenyu as Roronoa Zoro, Emily Rudd as Nami, Jacob Romero as Usopp, and Taz Skylar as Sanji. The talented additional cast features Vincent Regan, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Morgan Davies, Aidan Scott, Langley Kirkwood, Jeff Ward, Celeste Loots, Alexander Maniatis, McKinley Belcher III, Craig Fairbrass, Steven Ward, and Chioma Umeala.

How successful has ‘One Piece’ been for Netflix?

The success of ‘One Piece’ as a live-action series on Netflix is unquestionable. It has consistently dominated Netflix's weekly top 10 charts for the past two weeks, clearly demonstrating its popularity among viewers. Moreover, the show has garnered favourable reviews from critics, further solidifying its acclaim.

Where can I watch the original anime series of ‘One Piece’?

