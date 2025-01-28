Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The boyband Boyzone are set to reveal all in a new TV documentary.

The boyband Boyzone are set to tell all in a new three-part documentary. For the first time in 30 years Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Michael Graham will speaking about their experiences in the band and discuss talk about how they grappled with the true cost of global fame.

The series will also focus on their strained relationships as a group and how they dealt with the tragedy of losing band member Stephen Gately. The programme will also feature contributions from the late singer’s sister, Michelle, his former partner and pop star Eloy De Jong, and their now estranged manager Louis Walsh.

The Boyzone: No Matter What documentary will be available to watch on Sky Documentaries and Now TV from February 2.

Watch the Boyzone: No Matter What documentary trailer

Who are Boyzone?

The Irish boyband Boyzone were created by Lois Walsh in 1993 and featured Ronan Keating, Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch, Mikey Graham and Stephen Gately. The band’s first single in the UK was "Love Me for a Reason", released in December 1994. The song reached number two on the UK Singles Chart. They had hits with ‘No Matter What', Baby Can I Hold You Tonight’ and ‘When You Say Nothing At All’.

The pop-group sold over 25 million records worldwide, with 16 of their singles reaching the UK top five. But in 1999 the band decided to take some time off and pursue solo projects in 1999.

What happened to Stephen Gately?

Stephen Gately died suddenly in Mallorca on October 10 2009 at the age of 33 from a pulmonary edema caused by an undiagnosed heart condition. His bandmates flew to Majorca to bring his body back to Dublin for his funeral.

