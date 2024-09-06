TV star Noel Edmonds is plotting a comeback - and television bosses hope he can emulate the success of Clarkson’s Farm.

Jeremy Clarkson has won a new generation of fans - and won over some people previously antipathetic towards him - with his documentary style series on the trials and tribulations of agricultural life.

Now Edmonds - a staple of British TV in years gone by - may be about to offer viewers a look at his life in New Zealand, on an 11-hectare estate which has a vineyard and a pub.

The Noel’s House Party and Deal or No Deal star is said to have signed a £1m deal with ITV, according to a national newspaper, after what has been described as a "frenzied ten-month bidding war”. Initially it will be a three-part series.

A source said: “Noel’s incredible - very eccentric - life is going to make TV gold. New Zealand is still struggling with the after-effects of their draconian lockdown laws and execs are hoping that Noel will do for tourism what Jeremy has for British farming.

“For his part, Noel would like the world to know he hasn’t retired, and this chapter of his life is a new adventure. There was a feeding frenzy from production companies to secure the rights, and everyone knows this could be a huge comeback for Noel.”

Edmonds, 75, has had a colourful career that also included presenting kids’ TV Multi-Coloured Swap Shop, the National Lottery and Telly Addicts - as well as introducing the world to the charms of Mr Blobby on Noel’s House Party. He’s a qualified helicopter pilot, and before moving to New Zealand refused to pay his TV licence.

He emigrated to New Zealand in 2019 and has since set up a network of community radio stations there called Positivity Radio.