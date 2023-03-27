Noel Edmonds hosted Deal or No Deal for more than a decade on Channel 4 but will not return to the show when it returns on ITV this year

Noel Edmonds is best known for presenting shows including Swap Shop, Noel’s House Party, and Deal or No Deal. He fronted Deal or No Deal for more than 3,000 episodes from 2005-2106, and appearing on a special episode in 2015 as a contestant where he won £26,000 for Children's Hospice South West.

Since the show ended on Channel 4, Noel has skipped the country and made only rare TV appearances. He appeared on I’m a Celeb, making a himself a substantial windfall in the process, but his stint in the jungle did not kickstart his ailing career as it has for many stars.

With more than 50 years in show business under his belt, Edmonds, 74, is worth an estimated £85 million, having amassed his fortune through a variety of radio and TV roles.

With news of Deal or No Deal being picked up by ITV, some fans thought that Edmonds would return as host, but it has since been confirmed that presenter and magician Stephen Mulhern will fill his shoes.

Where is Noel Edmonds now?

Following the axing of Deal or No Deal in 2016, Edmonds continued his TV career hosting the sitcom slash game show Cheap Cheap Cheap in 2017, in which contestants had to guess which of three items were the cheapest in order to win money.

Noel Edmonds hosted Deal or No Deal on Channel 4 for more than a decade

The Guardian called the show ‘the worst idea in the world, stretched out for all eternity’ and the show was not greenlit for a second series. In 2018, he took part in I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, becoming the highest earner for the series with a reported £600,000 payday for his 11 days on the show. Fans were surprised when he was the first celebrity to be voted off the show.

He and his wife, Liz Davies, moved to New Zealand in 2019 and during the Covid-19 pandemic he set up 100 online community radio stations called Positivity Radio which was designed to promote the country and help rebuild its economy following the loss of tourism during the pandemic. He and his wife now live in Matakana.

Noel’s other post-Deal TV roles include an appearance on Saturday Night Takeaway, and as presenter of the documentary special Banksters. He was also the subject of the 2022 Channel 5 documentary Noel Edmonds: The Rise & Fall of Mr. Saturday Night, which charted his career so far.

Catchphrase host Stephen Mulhern will replace Noel Edmonds on Deal or No Deal

Edmonds told the Express in 2018 that he wanted Deal or No Deal to return but that he wouldn't be on it - he said: "I’m more than happy to see someone take over the reins. It’s not my baby. I don’t go back. 10 years. I had 10 fabulous years. Life’s too exciting, let’s go forward. I’m so happy with the life I’ve got. I think 50 not out. I’m happy with that. Really, really happy and grateful."

When is Deal or No Deal back on TV?

Two pilots for the new series have been filmed and a further 20 episodes were ordered off the back of these. Filming for the first series will take place in the first two weeks of June.

