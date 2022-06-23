From dramatic duels to cameo appearances - here is everything that happened in the final instalment

This week saw the thrilling, action-packed conclusion to Obi-Wan Kenobi, Disney+’s latest live-action Star Wars series.

It was an episode filled with epic battles, gripping chases and a surprising amount of heart, and sets things in motion for both A New Hope (to which the new series was a prequel), and a potential second season, were that to happen.

But what exactly happened in the final episode, and what does it all mean for the Star Wars narrative going forward?

Here is everything you need to know.

What happened in the Obi-Wan Kenobi finale?

Spoilers abound for the series finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi

As Obi-Wan fled from Darth Vader on an escape ship with the young Leia and members of the underground anti-Imperial network The Path, Reva was on Tatooine looking for Owen, custodian of the young Luke Skywaler.

Obi-Wan left the survivors behind in a ship of his own in an effort to draw Vader away from the survivors. His plan worked, and the former Anakin Skywalker followed his former mentor to Jabiim, where the pair engaged in lightsaber combat.

During the duel, Vader’s helmet was damaged by Obi-Wan, who noticed just how disfigured his former apprentice had become, both physically and emotionally.

With his decision to once again become a Jedi, Obi-Wan is better equipped to fight Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan realised his friend now longer exists as he once did when Vader told him that Anakin is dead and that only Darth Vader remains. Kenobi apologised for “all of it”, and walked away from the fight.

Reva eventually located Luke back on Tatooine, and chased him through the desert.

But she was unable to kill the young boy, realising that doing so would make her no better than Anakin, who slaughtered her youngling friends years ago at the Jedi temple, setting her on her dark Inquisitor path.

She instead carried the unconscious body of Luke back to Owen and the Lars’ homestead.

What does it mean for Star Wars?

The episode ended with Vader speaking with Emperor Palpatine, assuring his master he had not been weakened by feelings of loyalty towards his old friend during his battle with Obi-Wan.

The concluding episode explains that Palpatine was the reason Vader didn’t persistently pursue Kenobi, as he reaffirmed his allegiance to the wishes of his evil master after the Emperor suggested he would have no use for Darth Vader if Anakin’s Skywalker’s past couldn’t be overcome.

Leia is reunited with her family on Alderaan, and Obi-Wan visits Owen to tell him that he was right about Luke needing to be a child for a while, having suggested the young Skywalker begin early Jedi training in an earlier episode of the series.

Owen offers Obi-Wan the chance to meet Luke, which he accepts (greeting him with his famous “Hello there!” line), and gifts him a model T-16 Skyhopper that we will see Luke playing with in A New Hope.

As Obi-Wan returns to a life in hiding, he finally meets the force ghost of Master Qui-Gon, once again played by Liam Neeson, who asks Obi-Wan to follow him.

It appears that after being rebalanced in the Force, he is finally able to communicate with his master after previously being unable to do so.

Qui-Gon mockingly reprimands his old apprentice for taking so long before admitting that he had always been with Kenobi, who was just not ready to see since he needed to first make peace with the past.

Obi-Wan has fully reconnected with his Force talents as a result of his experiences with Leia and the Path, giving him something to fight for once more.

Being able to communicate with Qui-Gon Jinn has als given Kenobi the opportunity to learn the mysteries of the Living and Cosmic Force, enabling him to transform into a Force ghost after dying in A New Hope.

Will there be a Season 2?

Currently, Disney has not confirmed whether a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be commissioned.

Series writer and executive producer Joby Harold had said that season one was intended as a close-ended story and that he had not thought past the first season, but both Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin/Vader seem keen to return for a second series.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Chistensen said: “I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so.”

McGregor told GQ: “I really hope we do another”.