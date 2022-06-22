The first season of much anticipated Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi starring Ewan McGregor has come to a dramatic end

The season finale of Obi-Wan Kenobi saw the titular hero face off against his old friend and now mortal enemy Darth Vader.

Obi-Wan Kenobi has featured plenty of fan service action pieces and cameo appearances and mined a previously unexplored period in the Star Wars timeline.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, now that the series has come to a close, fans are eager to know if the story will continue with a second season.

Ewan McGregor will don his Jedi robes once more in Obi-Wan Kenobi. Photo: Disney.

What happened in Obi-Wan Kenobi episode 6?

Reva was on Tatooine searching for Owen as Darth Vader gives chase to Obi-Wan who has left in an escape ship to draw Vader away from Leia Organa and those who are with her.

Vader meets with Obi-Wan on an unknown planet and the pair duel, lightsabers at the ready. Obi-Wan damages Vader’s helmet and sees how disfigured he is.

When Vader tells Obi-Wan that Anakin is dead, and Darth Vader is all that remains, Obi-Wan realises that his friend is truly gone, and he walks away from the fight.

On Tatooine, Reva finally finds Luke Skywalker, but is unable to kill him, and instead returns him to Owen.

Vader is seen speaking with Emperor Palpatine and assures his master that he has not been weakened by feelings of loyalty towards his old friend, Obi-Wan.

Leia is reunited with her family and Obi-Wan visits Owen and tells Owen that he was right about Luke needing to be a child for a while.

Obi-Wan returns to a life in hiding, he meets the force ghost of Master Qui-Gon, once again played by Liam Neeson, who asks Obi-Wan to follow him.

Episode six saw Obi-Wan duel Darth Vader

Will there be a season 2?

Currently Disney has not confirmed whether a second season of Obi-Wan Kenobi will be commissioned.

With The Mandalorian, Disney announced a second season immediately following the season one finale.

Series writer and executive producer Joby Harold said that season one was intended as a close-ended story and that he had not thought past the first season.

However, both McGregor, and Hayden Christensen, who plays Anakin/Vader seem keen to return for a second series.

Speaking to the Radio Times, Chistensen said: “I think there’s certainly more there to explore and I would be so excited to get to do so.”

McGregor told GQ: “I really hope we do another”.

So while a second season has not yet been confirmed by Disney, it’s too early to rule it out. Watch this space for updates on the fate of season two of Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Who could be in the season 2 cast?

If a second season were to go ahead it would almost certainly feature McGregor in the role of the eponymous Jedi Knight.

Hayden Christensen is likely to return as Darth Vader, and Vader’s master Emperor Palpatine, played by Ian McDiarmid could also make a comeback.

Having reintroduced Master Qui-Gon in the season one finale, it is also likely a second season would see more of the character, played by Liam Neeson.

Others characters likely to feature if season two goes ahead are Luke Skywalker, played by Grant Feely and Leia Organa, played by Vivien Lyra Blair.