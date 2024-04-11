OJ Simpson during his trial (Photo by REED SAXON-/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

OJ Simpson, one of the most controversial American figures of the 1990s has passed away at the age of 76. The former NFL player divided the US when he was acquitted for the double-murder of his ex-wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman in 1995.

His family released a statement on Thursday (April 11), confirming that he had died on Wednesday in Las Vegas surrounded by his children and grandchildren. He had reportedly been diagnosed with prostate cancer in recent years and had been in hospice care.

Simpson’s infamous trial has been the topic of many popular documentaries and retellings, with American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson doing a dramatisation of the events starring Cuba Gooding Jr. in 2016, whilst BBC Four released a five-part documentary as part of their Storyville series. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the OJ Simpson documentary.

What is Storyville OJ: Made in America about?

The five-part feature length Storyville documentary series and winner of an Academy Award for Best Documentary, chronicles the rise and fall of OJ Simpson. Episodes were previously on BBC iPlayer, but are currently not available.

The synopsis of episode one reads: “To many observers, the story of the crime of the century is a story that began the night Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman were brutally murdered outside her Brentwood condominium. But as the first episode lays bare, to truly grasp the significance of what happened not just that night, but the epic chronicle to follow, one has to travel back to points in time long before that.”

Where can you watch Storyville OJ: Made in America?

All episodes of Storyville OJ: Made in America are now available to watch on Apple TV. The documentary series was previously available to watch on BBC iPlayer but it is currently unavailable on the BBC streaming platform.

Is the OJ Simpson documentary on Netflix?

In the UK, American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson (2016) was originally available to watch on Netflix, however the dramatisation left the streaming platform in 2022.

Starring Cuba Gooding Jr., it revolved around the OJ Simpson murder case, the prosecution, defence witnesses, and the Los Angeles Police Department's history with the African-American community. All episodes of American Crime Story: The People vs OJ Simpson are now available to watch on Disney Plus.