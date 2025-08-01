Reality TV perennial Olivia Attwood is front a new cookery show - which will also see contestants filmed outside the kitchen.

The Loose Women panellist - who has previously been seen on Love Island, The Only Way Is Essex, and for a brief spell on I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! - will present The Heat.

This will be filmed in Barcelona and involve 10 chefs working under Michelin star chef Jean-Christophe Novelli, as he tries to find the next rising star for his new restaurant in the Spanish city.

The show, which will be broadcast on ITV2 and ITVX next year, is not a straightforward cooking competition, as each day the cameras will keep rolling once the cast have finished in the kitchen. Viewers can expect promotions, demotions, power plays, sackings and shock decisions throughout the series, say producers.

Attwood, who has presented a number of documentaries for ITV, said: “It is such an honour to host this brand-new format for ITV2 and ITVX. Being at the helm of something this fresh and exciting is a total pinch-me moment!”

Novelli, who has previously appeared as a judge on Masterchef Australia, said: “I couldn’t be more thrilled to join this new exciting show and help spotlight the next generation of culinary talent.

“Known for my drive and intensity in the kitchen, I’ll be using my passion and unique teaching style to push these young chefs to dig deep, stay sharp, and prove they have what it takes to grow, evolve, and make their mark.

“I’ll mentor them to use all five senses together and put it all on the plate, the right way. It’s going to be a wild ride, and I know we’ll discover some true culinary stars along the way.”

Paul Mortimer, director of reality commissioning and acquisitions at ITV, said: “The Heat is the perfect fusion of a high-stakes cooking show with real-life drama, and with the fantastic Olivia at the forefront alongside the renowned Jean-Christophe calling the shots in the kitchen, it’s shaping up to be a new reality obsession for our younger viewers on ITV2 and ITVX.”

The Heat is produced by Twofour, part of ITV Studios for ITV.