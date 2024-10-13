Olympic diver Tom Daley lined up for celebrity version of The Traitors - possibly alongside Ricky Gervais, Stephen Fry and Andrew Garfield
Diver Tom Daley could appear on the celebrity edition of The Traitors, being reportedly in final talks to join the Claudia Winkleman-hosted programme.
A source told The Sun newspaper's TV Biz column: "He’s always been a top target for reality show bookers, but his team knew he had the pick of the crop. The first series of the celebrity edition blows 'I’m A Celebrity' and 'Strictly' out the water, really, and Tom knows it will be hugely fun to film.
“He’ll make a great player too, as no one would suspect misdeeds from such a baby-faced lad.”
It was previously revealed that Stephen Fry was top of host Claudia's wish list for the star-studded version and as a fan of the programme, he jumped at the chance to take part.
A source told TV Biz: "Claudia put Stephen right at the top of celebs she’d want on 'The Traitors' and Stephen has made it clear he’d be game. Stephen is a fan of the show and Claudia was desperate for him to be in it. No contracts have been signed yet - but he told the show’s bosses to name a time and date and he’ll be there.”
Claudia would also like to see the likes of 'EastEnders' legend Adam Woodyatt, Hollywood star Andrew Garfield, and 'Only Connect' host Victoria Coren Mitchell on the programme. It was recently revealed producers are keen to get Ricky Gervais to sign up too.
A source told The Sun: "The Beeb want the crème de la crème of stars for the celeb spin-off, and they ideally have to be incredibly smart, funny, and mischievous - and that’s Ricky in three words. Behind the scenes, big names have already expressed their interest in taking part from the moment it was revealed the new version of 'The Traitors' was being made. So Ricky will be in good company around the Traitors table, but whether he takes part will probably depend on his hugely busy diary."
A third season of The Traitors has been filmed and is due to air in January. A fourth series is also being planned alongside the celebrity version.
