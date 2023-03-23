Outlander is returning for a two-part seventh series - and then an eighth and final series

Outlander, the historical drama starring recent Screen Babble guest Sam Heughan, has set a date for its upcoming seventh series. Much like the first season of Outlander, the seventh season will comprise 16 episodes, airing in two instalments of eight episodes each.

The series – which also stars Catríona Balfe – is inspired by a series of novels by author Diana Gabaldon, and follows a WWII nurse from the 1940s who finds herself transported back in time two hundred years earlier.

Here’s everything you need to know about the seventh series of Outlander.

Which Diana Gabaldon book does it adapt?

The seventh series will adapt An Echo in the Bone, which was neatly enough also the seventh book in Gabaldon’s series of novels. It was first published in September 2009, and charts the twin stories of the search for hidden gold and the arrival of an American Redcoat on Scottish shores.

Who stars in Outlander?

Sam Heughan as Jamie Fraser in Outlander Series 7 (Credit: Starz)

Sam Heughan plays Jamie Fraser, the Highland warrior and Jacobite solider. Away from Outlander, you’ll recognise Heughan from appearing in the Channel 4 crime drama Suspect, films like Bloodshot and To Olivia, and of course from his guest appearance on our podcast Screen Babble this week.

Catríona Balfe plays Claire Fraser, the WWII nurse who finds herself in 1740s Scotland. Alongside Outlander, Balfe is probably best known for starring in Kenneth Branagh’s Oscar-nominated film Belfast, but you might also recognise her from appearances in Now You See Me and Money Monster.

They’re joined by a number of new characters in Series 7, including Charles Vandervaart (The Stanley Dynamic) as William Ransom, Izzy Meikle-Small (Private Peaceful) as Rachel Hunter, and Joey Phillips (Accused) as Denzell Hunter among others.

Is there a trailer?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

When and where can I watch Outlander Series 7?

Outlander Series 7 Part 1 will begin airing on Friday 16 June 2023, with new episodes airing each week thereafter. Series 7 Part 2 doesn’t yet have a set airdate, but it’s expected to air at some point in 2024.

You can watch Outlander in the UK and the US on Starz. You can sign up for Starz here, or access it as an add on channel via Amazon Prime Video.

How many episodes are there?

There are set to be 16 episodes in Outlander Series 7, each of which will be around an hour long. Series 7 Part 1 and Part 2 will each comprise of eight episodes.

Is there going to be an eighth series?

Yes, there is – but it’ll be the last series. Filming for the ten-episode final series concluded in February 2023, though with Series 7 not set to air until Summer 2024, it’s unlikely that those episodes will hit screens until 2025.

Will there be an Outlander spinoff?

Yes, there will! A prequel series - entitled Outlander: Blood of My Blood, and set to chart the romance between Jamie’s parents – has been commissioned by Starz. It doesn’t yet have an official airdate or cast.

Why should I watch it?