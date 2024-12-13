The stars of Outnumbered are returning for a one off Christmas special eight years after the last episode aired.

It was one of the biggest and much-loved British comedies on the BBC One and now the Brockman family are getting back together for an Outnumbered Christmas special. The last episode aired eight years ago in 2016 and fans will be able to find out what the family have been up to over the past few years.

Who is in the Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024?

Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024: When is it, how to watch and what to expect? | BBC/Hat Trick Productions/Adam Lawrence

All the original cast members are back including Hugh Dennis back as dad Pete, Claire Skinner as mum Sue, Tyger Drew-Honey as eldest son Jake, Daniel Roche as middle child Ben, and Ramona Marquez as daughter Karen.

What to expect from the Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024?

The family are set for more chaos in the festive special. In a moment of adversity Sue and Pete gather all therefore a traditional family Christmas, as well as their after Jake welcomed a daughter of his own.

What happened in the last series of Outnumbered?

The last ever episode of Outnumbered aired on December 26 2016 after five series. Karen grew up and found her hamster; Ben overcame his nerves and triumphed in the play; Jake's psychology A-level helped sort out Angela. Pete could pronounce that they all might just be OK.

When is the Outnumbered Christmas Special 2024?

The one-off Christmas special episode will be available to watch on Boxing Day from 9:40pm and you can catch up on BBC iPlayer.

