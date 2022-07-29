Here’s your guide to every song played across Paper Girls’ first series, from New Order to LCD Soundsystem

A big part of Paper Girls is its soundtrack, from its late-80s setting to its trips to the far-flung future of 1996.

You might not have recognised all of those songs, but there’s a lot of them you’ll probably want to find and listen to again.

Here’s your guide to every song played across Paper Girls’ first series – though do be aware that this probably constitutes spoilers in some respect. Each of these songs can also be found on Spotify and Apple Music.

Episode 1

Age Of Consent by New Order plays over an introductory montage of each girl at the start of the episode.

Work It (Soulwax Remix) by Marie Davidson plays as the girls start their paper delivery shift.

Hazy Shade Of Winter by The Bangles, which also featured prominently in the recent series of The Umbrella Academy, plays over the first cliffhanger.

Episode 2

Someone Great by LCD Soundsystem plays when KJ cycles past a bookshop.

Cosmic Dancer by T. Rex plays when the kids leave old Erin.

Out Of The Blue by Debbie Gibson plays when Erin gets in the car.

Episode 3

Mother by Danzig plays when Mac asks her brother why his cheap 2019 car doesn’t have a tape deck.

Blue Monday by New Order plays when Larry suggests a potential solution to their problems.

Episode 4

School’s Out by Alice Cooper plays when Mac is setting off fireworks.

Space Song by Beach House plays over the credits.

Episode 5

The Cutter by Echo And The Bunnymen plays over the end credits.

Episode 6

Parallel Universe by Red Hot Chili Peppers plays, again over the end credits.

Episode 7

Vivrant Thing by Q-Tip plays while Tiff is watching future home videos.

It’s Not Right But It’s Okay by Whitney Houston plays when the older Tiff is introducing the younger Tiff to new music.

Episode 8