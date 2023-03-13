Paula Yates has been described as one of the most famous females in England during her life alongside Princess Diana

Paula Yates and Bob Geldof. (YouTube)

Paula Yates, the former journalist and popular TV personality, is the subject of a brand new documentary titled Paula.

The two-part Channel 4 programme focuses on four previously unheard interviews with Yates, which were recorded in the months leading up to her death in 2000. Yates is described in the trailer as being one of the “most famous females in England next to Princess Diana”.

Shaminder Nahal, head of specialist factual at Channel 4, said: “Paula Yates exploded onto our screens in the very first week that Channel 4 came on air in 1982, a whirlwind of wit, verve and charisma - a totally unique style. Looking at what she achieved now, it feels like no one has ever quite matched her as a TV presenter. So as Channel 4 reflects on 40 years, it feels right to look at her life and career and the impact she made.”

But what can we expect from the Paula Yates documentary and what was the cause of her death? Here is everything you need to know.

Who was Paula Yates?

Paula Yates was a well known British TV presenter and writer. She is best known for her work on the music programme The Tube and The Big Breakfast.

Yates rose to prominence in the 1980s as a co-presenter with Jools Holland on the pop music programme The Tube. Yates also released a cover of Nancy Sinatra’s hit song These Boots Are Made For Walking in 1982.

Yates began a romantic relationship with Boomtown Rats frontman Bob Geldof during the late 1970s. The pair later married in 1986. Yates and Geldof had three children together which were named Fifi, Peaches and Pixie.

Yates was well known for her ‘On the Bed’ interviews in the 1990s which featured a number of stars from the time including Kylie Minogue. Throughout her life Yates was often the focus of newspaper front pages nationwide and the breakdown of her relationship with Bob Geldof was heavily documented during the mid 1990s.

Yates became romantically involved with INXS lead singer Michael Hutchence in 1995 and she gave birth to a daughter named Tiger Lily in July 1996. Hutchence died a year later in November 1997.

How did Paula Yates die?

Paula Yates died on her daughter Pixie’s 10th birthday on 17 September 2000. Yates was found dead at her home in Notting Hill at the age of 41 after a heroin overdose.

The coroner Paul Knapman concluded that although the amount of heroin Paula had taken would not have killed an addict “an unsophisticated taker of heroin” like her would have no tolerance to the drug.

When does the Paula Yates documentary air?