Paxton Whitehead, celebrated British actor and theatre legend known for his roles on Friends, Frasier, and The West Wing, has died

Paxton Whitehead, a stage actor who was also known for his many guest appearances in US TV shows has died aged 85 at a hospital in Arlington, Virginia on 16 June, his son Charles confirmed.

Whitehead was born in Kent and studied at RADA before embarking on an acting career spanning five decades and landing him roles on the stage as well as the big and small screen. He walked the boards of both the West End and Broadway, appearing in stage shows including The Importance of Being Earnest, Noises Off, and Present Laughter.

Whitehead received several accolades over his career, including an honorary degree from arts from Trent University, and a Tony and Drama Desk Award nomination for his performance as Pellinore in Camelot.

Paxton Whitehead and Deborah Rush on stage at a 2005 performance of the Broadway play Absurd Person Singular

What films and TV shows was Paxton Whitehead in?

Off the stage, Whitehead appeared in a long list of classic American TV shows and films, with more than 60 screen credits to his name. One of his earliest roles was in detective drama Magnum, P.I. He later appeared in action series The A-Team, sitcoms Down and Out in Beverly Hills and The Cosby Show, drama Murder, She Wrote, and crime series Law & Order.

He had a leading role as Albert Dudley in 1980s comedy series Marblehead Manor, where he played a butler at a mansion in New England.

He later had a guest role in the romantic comedy series Ellen, but will be best known by many fans for his roles on the sitcoms Frasier and Friends. In Frasier he played Dr. Campbell in the episode A Lilith Thanksgiving. Campbell becomes increasingly frustrated by Frasier and Lilith’s attempts to ingratiate themselves with him.

Paxton Whitehead has died aged 85

He appeared in two episodes of Friends - The One with Rachel’s Crush, and The One with Joey’s Dirty Day - in which he played Mr. Waltham, Rachel’s boss at Bloomingdale’s, and the uncle of Emily, who would become a major character in the show.

Mr. Waltham inadvertently introduces Emily to Ross - the pair begin dating and quickly get married, but it all goes to pot after Ross says the wrong name at his wedding.

Whitehead’s later screen roles in Dead Last, The West Wing, and Desperate Housewives. After retiring from screen acting in the early 2000s, Whitehead continued to star in stage shows.

What tributes have been left for Paxton Whitehead?

Several stars took to Twitter to share tributes to Whitehead following his death. Jim Piddock tweeted: "Heartbroken to hear my dear friend and mentor Paxton Whitehead has passed away. He was an extraordinary actor, a brilliant friend, and truly wonderful human being.”

Actress Dana Ivey tweeted who first starred alongside Whitehead in 1964, tweeted: “Friends for 59 years. I loved him so. Heartbroken.”