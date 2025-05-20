Peppa Pig has a new baby sister.

It was announced on today’s Good Morning Britain that the new baby - whose impending arrival was announced earlier in the year - had been born safely. The piglet - the third in the family after Peppa and George - was born at 5.34am today and is called Evie, named after Mummy Pig’s aunt.

The baby was born in the Lindo Wing, a department of St Mary’s Hospital in Paddington, London, which was often used by celebrities and was also Kate Middleton’s unit of choice for her three children.

The birth was announced by a town crier, a scroll-style proclamation, and the unveiling of a birth certificate - in a not-dissimilar way to a royal birth.

Big siblings Peppa and George are said to be over the moon and excited to meet their new baby sister, while Mummy and Daddy Pig are “looking forward to lots of happy snorts and sleepless nights.”

GMB said that “understandably, Mummy Pig is resting but Daddy Pig has let me know he will be free to catch up next week for his first ever TV interview and another glimpse of the new baby.”

Peppa Meets the Baby will launch in cinemas on May 30 - the hour-long feature contains 10 episodes.