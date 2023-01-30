Peter Crouch was left shocked and in fits of laughter when he found Holly Willoughby in his bed on Michael McIntyr

Peter Crouch got a huge shock during his appearance on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show this month. The former professional footballer took part in a series of late night games on the show and was joined in the bedroom of his holiday home by referee Mike Dean, his wife Abbey Clancy, and This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby - although Crouch wasn’t in on her involvement.

Crouch, who played for Liverpool, Stoke, Burnley, and Norwich and had 42 England caps which included appearances in two World Cups, has changed career direction since hanging up his boots, recently appearing as a judge on The Masked Dancer, and this month took part in Mchael McIntyre’s family-friendly game show.

What happened to Peter Crouch on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show?

Peter Crouch took part in McIntyre’s Midnight Gameshow surprise - he was tasked with taking part in a variety of games, whilst still seemingly half-asleep. First he was treated to an appearance from Romesh Ranganathan who was dressed like a robot.

Next up, he played spot the difference in the bedroom of his Portugal holiday home. With Crouch tucked up in bed with his wife, Abbey Clancy, Michael turned the lights off for a few seconds, and when they were turned back on several changes, some glaringly obvious and some more subtle, had been made.

Peter Crouch was shocked to find Holly Willoughby in his bed

Crouch was quick to spot that Michael was now wearing a bright green bucket hat, and soon realised that referee Mike Dean was holding a cucumber. He next noticed that several inflatables had been added, though he didn’t know that they had replaced a large candle.

However, it took Crouch quite some time to realise that the woman lying next to him in bed was no longer his wife. He eventually turned to her only to realise that This Morning presenter Holly Willoughby was laying in her place, wearing lilac pyjamas.

Crouch responded, quite understandably, by screaming his head off and diving under his duvet, before bursting out laughing. When he had finally begun to pull himself together, he told Michael: “I wasn’t expecting that one.” Holly turned to him and added: ‘It’s weird for me to”, prompting further laughter from Crouch.

Peter Crouch burst out laughing at Michael McIntyre’s stunt

Who is Peter Crouch’s wife?

Crouch began dating model Abbey Clancy in 2006 and the couple have been married since 2011 - she was in on the gameshow stunt and had actually helped the crew get access by handing them the keys. She was in bed with Crouch at the start of the game but swapped places with Holly during the brief period of darkness.

Crouch and Clancy have four children together - two daughters Sophia Ruby, and Liberty Rose, and two sons, Johnny and Jack.

Holly Willoughby has been married to TV producer Daniel Baldwin, who has worked on Celebrity Juice alongside his wife, since 2007. The couple have three children, sons Harry and Chester, and a daughter, Belle.

When is Michael McIntyre’s Big Show on TV?