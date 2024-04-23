Watch more of our videos on Shots!

David Attenborough has been the voice of nature for more than 70 years, but he’s stepped aside for the latest episode of Planet Earth III - to show one voice alone is not enough to speak up for nature.

To mark Earth Day 2024, which fell on Monday (22 April), acclaimed BBC documentary series Planet Earth III collaborated with BBC Children in Need to premiere a special episode narrated by schoolchildren. Fifty handpicked students from across the UK, aged between nine and thirteen, read from Sir David’s original scripts - championing the power of young people’s voices in speaking up for the planet.

In a moving trailer for the special, the young narrators said: “You don’t have to be Sir David Attenborough to become a voice for nature, and speak up for Planet Earth.” Others continued: “Anyone can do it, whatever age you are.”

The new episode is a partnership with BBC Children in Need (Photo: BBC/Supplied)

Episodes of Planet Earth III began broadcasting in October 2023, nearly two decades after the premiere of the first programme. Filmed in 43 countries over the course of five years, the landmark documentary series has held true in capturing the wonder and incredible spectacles of the animals we share our planet with - although with a greater focus on the mounting environmental pressures nature now faces.

The BBC said this latest instalment to the series came after the successful first phase of its Voice for Nature initiative, which featured well-known voices like Dua Lipa, Gary Lineker and Ian Wright. The broadcaster hoped it would once again turn the spotlight to the importance of speaking up for the planet.

An estimated 100,000 students nationwide also tuned into a virtual assembly hosted by wildlife biologist, explorer and presenter Lizzie Daly on Earth Day, which the BBC said included a Q&A sessions with the producers of Planet Earth III. Ms Daly said she was “thrilled” to present the ‘Become a Voice for Nature’ live schools assembly on Earth Day, and encouraged other schools to get involved by downloading accompanying resource packs from the BBC Children in Need website, to “learn more about the planet, how it impacts our lives and what we can do to protect it”.

How can I watch the new episode?