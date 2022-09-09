Ben Miller returns as a criminologist with OCD in the second series of the Cambridge-set crime drama Professor T

Professor T, the Cambridge-set crime drama about a criminologist with OCD, is returning to ITV for a second series this September.

The series, which stars Ben Miller and Frances de la Tour, is a remake of a Belgian drama of the same name.

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our What to Watch newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Here’s everything you need to know about Professor T.

What is Professor T about?

The official ITV synopsis the drama explains that “the second season of Professor T will see Jasper Tempest and his mother Adelaide, seek help from a therapist, which in turn will uncover more secrets from Professor T’s troubled childhood.”

It also reveals that “The Professor will continue to help the police solve unusual crimes, rekindling his former relationship with Chief Inspector Christina Brand.”

The first episode charts Professor T’s attempt to solve an arson attack that leaves a student in a coma. Meanwhile, the second episode sees “a prominent barrister and his second wife found shot to death in a crime that has uncanny parallels to a double murder that he successfully prosecuted 15 years ago.”

Who stars in Professor T?

Ben Miller as Professor T, stood in a dark red-lit room, wearing surgical gloves, his hands steepled in front of him (Credit: Sofie Gheysens/ITV)

Ben Miller stars as Professor Jasper Tempest, a criminologist with OCD. Miller has previously starred in series like Primeval, Death in Paradise, and Bridgerton, though he’s arguably still best known for his comedy sketch series and partnership with Alexander Armstrong.

Frances de la Tour plays Adelaide, Professor T’s overbearing mother. De la Tour starred for many years in the ITV sitcom Rising Damp, and received much critical acclaim for her role in the Dennis Potter drama Cold Lazarus. She’s also well-known for appearing in the Harry Potter movies as Madame Maxime.

Juliet Aubrey plays Chief Inspector Christina Brand, a detective and love interest for Professor T. Aubrey is best known for appearing in the 1994 BBC adaptation of Middlemarch and the films The Constant Gardener and The Infiltrator. She also previously starred alongside Ben Miller in the ITV sci-fi drama Primeval.

Who writes and directs Professor T?

The series has been adapted from the Belgian original by writers Matt Baker and Malin-Sarah Gozin and director Dries Vos.

Baker and Vos recently worked on the Channel 4 drama Suspect, while Malin-Sarah Gozin wrote the original Belgian series that Sharon Horgan’s Bad Sisters is based on.

Is there a trailer for Professor T Series 2?

Yes, there is! You can watch it right here.

Loading....

When and how can I watch Professor T Series 2?

At present, Professor T is scheduled to begin on ITV on Friday September 16 at 9pm, with new episodes airing weekly. It’s plausible however that schedules may still be disrupted that week, so we’ll update this piece with more information once we have a fuller picture.

You can also watch all of Series 1 on Britbox, which you can sign up for here.

How many episodes is Professor T Series 2?

There are six episodes in Professor T series 2, each around 45 minutes in runtime.

Where is Professor T filmed?

Professor T is filmed in and around Cambridge University, which is both where Professor Tempest the character works and where Ben Miller the actor studied.

Why should I watch Professor T?