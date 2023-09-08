Watch more videos on Shots!

Today (8 September) marks a year since the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As the King and Queen mark her life with private prayers and a moment of reflection at Crathie Kirk - the Scottish church where monarchs have worshipped since Queen Victoria - us everyday subjects will have to find alternative ways to commemorate the anniversary at home.

One of the ways to do so is through the magic of TV, with a number of documentaries set to air over the weekend. Looking ahead at the schedules though, two things are clear. Demand for commemorative ER II documentaries is muted. And royalists are about to get very well acquainted with Channel 5.

Nevertheless, here are the royal documentaries, programmes and shows available a year on from Her Majesty's death.

People watch on a television in a pub as the coffin carrying Queen Elizabeth II arrives at St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh on 12 September 2022 (Photo: Carl Court/Getty Images)

Friday 8 September

Her Majesty the Queen (More4, 7:55pm - 9:15pm)

In this documentary portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, former Channel 4 newsreader Jon Snow chronicles her extraordinary reign and commitment to a life of service to the UK and Commonwealth.

Saturday 9 September

Growing Up Royal: The King's Grandchildren (Channel 5, 6:30pm - 8pm)

Though Channel 5's royal-centric Saturday night lineup might not be completely Lizzie focused, there's still a good deal of 'alternative' offerings for Monarchists to sink their teeth into.

The first is Growing Up Royal, an examination of King Charles and Queen Camilla's 10 grandchildren - some of whom are princes and princesses and others who lead more 'normal' lives away from the spotlight - which also considers how the King and Queen might handle the complicated dynamics of the family.

Harry & Meghan: Has America Turned Against Them? (Channel 5, 8pm - 9pm)

One for the proud, card-carrying members of #TeamLiz, this doc looks at harsh criticism that has been directed at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and examines whether their popularity in the United States is declining.

The Sussexes were once the toast of LA, with lucrative deals, podcasts, and exclusive TV appearances galore, but the tide appears to be changing, and the once-enthralled American public's interest is waning.

Roddy & Margaret: The Affair that Shook the Royals (Channel 5, 9pm - 10pm)

The controversy averse look away now, as this brand new Channel 5 documentary tells the story of Princess Margaret's relationship with baronet and garden designer Roderick Llewellyn while she was still legally wed to the Earl of Snowdon, which led to a highly publicised scandal.

Featuring extensive archive footage and interviews with writers, royal experts and people who knew the couple.

Sunday 10 September

The Day The Queen Died: Minute by Minute (Channel 5, 9pm - 10:30pm)

Not quite as "minute by minute" as it claims to be (24 hours condensed into 90-minutes), Channel 5's other new programme features journalists, parliamentarians, historians, and royal insiders recounting what happened on 8 September 2022.

From the early morning indications of concern in government circles to the interruption of Parliamentary proceedings on camera, to the significant journeys to Scotland made by Elizabeth II's family, it's all covered here.