Question Time is back tonight with the topic set to center on the younger generation.

The flagship BBC politics programme will broadcast from Greenford this evening (June 19) with the topic of conversation being ‘the next generation’. The debate is set to centre on the struggles facing young people in the UK and what can be done to improve these.

As a result, the panel is made up for experts and commentators well-versed in these issues. Here’s who will be on the panel tonight.

Who is on the Question Time Panel tonight?

Tom Simons (AKA TommyInnit)

Tommyinnit (right) will feature on the Question Time panel tonight. | Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pi

Tom Simons is a 21-year-old YouTuber, Twitch streamer and comedian who posts online under the username TommyInnit. Tom currently has more than 50 million followers across his social media channels, as well as garnering more than 2.5bn views on his YouTube videos.

Jack Thorne

TV screenwriter and playwriter Jack Thorne, who co-wrote Netflix hit Adolescence, will feature on the Question Time panel tonight. | Getty Images

Jack Thorne is a television writer who recently saw success with his massive Netflix hit Adolescence. As well as co-writing the critically-acclaimed series alongside Stephen Graham, Thorne has also worked on other shows and plays, including the This Is England television adaptations and the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child West-end stage play.

Katharine Birbalsingh

Katharine Birbalsingh, the self-proclaimed 'strictest headteacher in Britain', will feature on Question Time tonight. | AFP via Getty Images

Katharine Birbalsingh has described herself as the “strictest headmistress in Britain” and is the founder of the Michaela Community School in Wembley Park. A former chair of the Social Mobility Commission, Birbalsingh was given a CBE in the 2020 Queen’s Birthday Honours for her services to education.

Peter Kyle MP

Labour MP and Tech and Science Secretary Peter Kyle will feature on the Question Time panel tonight. | Getty Images

Labour MP Peter Kyle currently sits in the cabinet as the Technology and Science Secretary, a role to which he was appointed following Labour’s election win in 2024. He represents the constituency of Hove and Portslade and is the former CEO of the youth unemployment charity Working for Youth.

Lord Willetts

Former Tory Universities minister Lord Willetts will appear on the Question Time panel tonight. | Getty Images

Lord Willetts is a former Universities minister under the previous Conservative government. He was made a life peer in 2015 and is the president of think tank Resolution Foundation. In 2010, he authored the book ‘The Pinch: How the Baby Boomers Took Their Children's Future – And Why They Should Give It Back’.

Question Times will be broadcast on BBC One from 10.40pm. You can catch the programme on BBC iPlayer at 9pm, and you can also listen in on BBC Sounds from the same time.