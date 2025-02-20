The third season of the hit Prime Video series Reacher has landed on the streaming service

The show has become a favourite with fans of Lee Child’s Jack Reacher universe. Now everyone’s favourite drifter is back for a new adventure for a third season.

The action-packed series can leave fans longing for more in between episodes - here’s exactly how you you will need to wait to catch the next episode of Reacher.

When are new episodes of Reacher released on Prime Video?

Alan Ritchson returns as Jack Reacher in season three of Reacher. | Sophie Giraud/Prime

The first batch of episodes of season three premiere on Prime Video on Thursday, February 20. Fans will be able to watch the first three episodes of the eight-part series on this date.

From Thursday, February 27, episodes will release one-by-one weekly. Episodes will be available from 8am each Thursday in the UK.

What is the plot of Reacher season 3?

Season three of Reacher will follow the storyline of the seventh book in Lee Child’s Jack Reacher novel series titled ‘Persuader’. The Prime Video synopsis of the series says: "In the third season of the action-packed series, Reacher (Alan Ritchson) hurtles into the dark heart of a vast criminal enterprise when trying to rescue an undercover DEA informant whose time is running out.

"There he finds a world of secrecy and violence — and confronts some unfinished business from his own past."

Olivier Richters and Anthony Michael Hall star in Reacher season three | Jasper Savage/Prime

Who is in the cast for Reacher season 3?

Alan Ritchson returns as the eponymous Jack Reacher in season three. Maria Sten also returns as Frances Neagley.

New stars in the cast include:

Sonya Cassidy as Susan Duffy

Olivier Richters as Paulie

Anthony Michael Hall as Zachary Beck

Johnny Berchtold as Richard Beck

Roberto Montesinos as Guillermo Villanueva

Brian Tee as Quinn