Atomic Kitten star Natasha Hamilton has announced that she has joined the cast of The Real Housewives of Cheshire, after being pictured filming with the ITVBe series’ stars.

Hamilton made the announcement on Friday’s This Morning (10 March), with the Liverpudlian speaking with hosts Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond about joining the group before the upcoming premiere of the new series later this month.

The music star also confirmed her debut on the reality series on Instagram in a caption posted alongside her official Real Housewives of Cheshire promo photo. Here is everything you need to know about it.

Who else is in the cast?

The already glitzy cast, which includes Seema Malhotra, Hanna Kinsella, Rachel Lugo, Lystra Adams, Sheena Lynch, Lauren Simon, and Nicole Sealey, welcomes the music star to Series 16.

The next instalment will also feature adored former cast member Tanya Bardsley, newcomer Paige Chohan and friend of the housewives, Katie Alex.

What has Hamilton said about joining the cast?

(Photo: ITV)

Hamilton told Hammond: “I just wanted to go in, take each person as they come and judge them on how they treated me, and see where the relationship goes from there. “I’ve known Sheena for years and I know Seema, so it wasn’t like I was going in cold. But it was a really interesting evening and there was a lot to take in.”

While Hamilton said she gets along with "most" of her new co-stars, she seemed to hint at conflicts behind the scenes. She said: “There were a lot of personalities flying at me, but it’s been quite a few months now and I’m getting to know them and... most of them are lovely.”

The pop singer also announced her Real Housewives of Cheshire debut on Instagram. She said: “It’s been an absolute whirlwind of a year for me - being a new mummy, new girl on the block and new music! 2023 really is giving me the most incredible energy and I’m loving every minute.”

Hamilton was given her new Real Housewives of Cheshire role just a month after revealing she was expecting her fifth child, her first with husband Charles Gay, whom she married in September 2021. “I can’t wait to continue this incredible adventure and for you guys to come along on what’s turning out to be an incredible year,” she added.

Speaking to MailOnline , Hamilton said she is "thrilled" to be a part of the ITVBe series and said: “Viewers will get behind the scenes access into my life, an all-access pass as such, into my life as Natasha Hamilton – a devoted mother, businesswoman, and solo artist.

“I’m quite an honest and open person and I do show a lot of my personal life on my social media anyway,” she added, saying that she didn’t feel "nervous" about joining the long-running show, despite being a new member of the cast.

“It was definitely something I discussed with my family because you are putting yourself out there and we all had to be on the same page and everyone was really supportive of me.”

How can I watch the new series of The Real Housewive of Cheshire?

The new series of The Real Housewive of Cheshire will start on Monday 20 March at 9pm on ITVBE and ITVX.