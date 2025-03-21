This Red Nose Day take a look back on these retro red noses from Comic Relief in the 80s, 90s and 00s.

Comic Relief often stirs up feelings of nostalgia - remembering the celebrities involved, comedy sketches and fundraising efforts of years gone by. And there’s nothing more that stirs the memories more than the Red Nose itself.

Over time the emblem of Red Nose Day has evolved and each year we’re left wondering what the latest scarlet schnozzle will look like. Starting out resembling an item of clown costumery, over time it has been given limbs, facial features and various other appendages, dating the noses to certain points in your life.

This year, the people at Comic Relief have tapped into this harking back providing a collection of red noses featuring nostalgic classics from the 80s, 90s, noughties and 2010s, as well as two brand-new designs including a celebratory Cupcake Nose and Rare Ruby Nose as Comic Relief celebrates its 40th birthday.

The collection celebrates a host of favourite ‘firsts’ from the past – including the very first Red Nose, the first to be accessorised, the first to be given a face, and the first animal-inspired Nose. A brand-new Cupcake Nose and a Rare Ruby design complete the range.

What are Red Nose Day noses made from?

Every Red Nose is soft, plastic-free and made from plant-based materials. Money raised could help put food on plates and roofs over heads, keep little ones safe and help support families affected by conflict here in the UK and around the world.

Comedian and Comic Relief supporter, Jo Brand, said: “It goes without saying, Red Nose Day wouldn’t be Red Nose Day without the Noses – they’ve become quite the cultural icon! There have been so many lovely designs over the years, and there’s no better way to celebrate 40 years of Comic Relief than by bringing back some of the classic Noses that have helped inspire hope, joy, and kindness for generation after generation.

“They’re all fabulous in their own unique way. So, go on, grab yours now. You’ll be joining the nation in having a laugh whilst helping to raise that vital cash to make a serious difference."

Priced from £2.50 for individual noses, for those who want a complete set this Red Nose Day, the Collector Pack is priced at £12 and includes all four iconic Nose designs and the brand-new Cupcake Nose. You can get your Red Noses now at the Comic Relief website.

:: The Red Nose Day live show returns Tonight (March 21) from 7pm on BBC One and 10pm on BBC Two.