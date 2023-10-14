Rick and Morty will have new voices in season 7 following Justin Roiland's dismissal

Rick and Morty will be returning to E4 for season 7. The cartoon from Adult Swim will have one major difference, with the lead characters Rick and Morty featuring new voices.

Justin Roiland who co-created the show alongside Dan Harmon in 2013 was dismissed after he faced charges of domestic battery, and false imprisonment May 2020, however in March 2023 the charges were dismissed due to lack of evidence. Roiland played the voices of Rick and Morty, along with other characters in the franchise.

Here is everything you need to know about Rick and Morty season 7, what happened to Justin Roiland and where you can watch Rick and Morty.

Rick and Morty season 7: release date

Rick and Morty season 7 will be available to watch on Tuesday October 17 on E4 at 10 pm and Channel 4 online.

The series will be dropping earlier for American viewers on Sunday 15 October and will air on Netflix at a later date. Rick and Morty was renewed by Adult Swim after season 3 for 70 additional episodes, meaning it will run for ten seasons, with ten episodes each.

Justin Roiland has been recast for season seven of Rick and Morty

Rick and Morty season 7: what will it be about?

Rick and Morty season 7 will pick up where the season 6 finale ended. It's expected to explore themes including the search for Rick Prime.

The synopsis from Adult Swim reads: "Rick and Morty are back and sounding more like themselves than ever! It's season seven, and the possibilities are endless: what's up with Jerry? EVIL Summer?! And will they ever go back to the high school?! Maybe not! But let’s find out! There's probably less piss than last season. Rick and Morty, 100 years! Or at least until season 10!"

Rick and Morty season 7: is there a trailer?

Yes, Adult Swim released a trailer which also includes the new voices of Rick and Morty, you can watch it below.

Rick and Morty: meet the cast

The main cast will be returning to Rick and Morty, however Justin Roiland will not be coming back as the voice of the lead characters. His replacement, who is expected to be a soundalike has not yet been revealed, with fans expecting to find out when the new season airs.

Reported by Radio Times, speaking about who will be taking over the role, Cartoon Network president Michael Ouweleen said: “You’ll read their names and you may or may not know who they are, but right now just getting the show out is the priority."

Rick and Morty season 7 cast:

To be confirmed - Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith

Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith

Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith

Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith and Space Beth

What voice actor was fired from Rick and Morty?

Justin Roiland co-created Rick and Morty with Dan Harmon in 2013. He voiced both Rick and Morty Sanchez, as well as Mr. Poopybutthole and several supporting characters. In January 2023, Adult Swim parted ways with Roiland after he was charged with domestic battery, and false imprisonment May 2020, however in March 2023 the charges against him were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

Where can you watch Rick and Morty season 7?