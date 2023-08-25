Justin Roiland has been replaced on new seasons of animated shows Solar Opposites and Rick and Morty

A teaser trailer for the new season of Rick and Morty has been released, and the show’s release date has now been confirmed.

The teaser features Justin Roiland’s replacement as both Rick and Morty Sanchez in the show, following his departure in the wake of domestic abuse allegations. Felony charges against series star Justin Roiland were made public following the release of the sixth season, causing Adult Swim to cut ties with the actor.

The teaser, released on 15 August, hints at what to expect from the new series, with Rick telling Morty they will hunt his nemesis, Rick Prime.

This is everything you need to know about the new season of Rick and Morty, what happened to Justin Roiland, and how to watch the show:

Justin Roiland has been recast for season seven of Rick and Morty

What were the charges against Justin Roiland?

Roiland was charged with domestic battery, and false imprisonment May 2020, however in March 2023 the charges were dismissed due to lack of evidence.

After the charges were brought against Roiland, other allegations of impropriety were levelled at him. Roiland was accused of making staff uncomfortable, sending sexually flirtatious messages, turned up to work drunk, and harassed female writers, though no charges have resulted from these allegations.

Following the dismissal of the charges against him, Roiland posted on X: “I have always known that these claims were false… I’m still deeply shaken by the horrible lies that were reported about me during this process. I’m determined to move forward and focus both on my creative projects and restoring my good name.”

Still, “Rick and Morty” endures with 10 new episodes in its upcoming season. “It’s happening,” said Michael Ouweleen, president of Adult Swim, in a statement. “Thanks to the talent of the entire show team, we can all enjoy 10 new episodes that yet again raise the bar for comedy and animation. This season proves that the geniuses at work on ‘Rick and Morty’ are just getting started.”

Season 7 of Rick and Morty airs on E4 in October

Is there a trailer for Rick and Morty season 7?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

Who will replace Justin Roiland on Rick and Morty?

Roiland has already been replaced on animated shows Solar Opposites in which he voiced one of the main characters, Korvo. In the fourth season the character is shot with a voice changer ray, explaining his new voice going forward as Korvo is now played by British actor Dan Stevens.

Roiland has also been dropped as an executive producer on Koala Man, and is set to be replaced on Rick and Morty, which he co-created with Dan Harmon in 2013. Roiland voiced both Rick and Morty Sanchez on the animated comedy, as well as Mr. Poopybutthole and several supporting characters.

Roiland’s replacement has not yet been confirmed, but unlike with Solar Opposites, his replacement is expected to be a soundalike. Rick and Morty has been renewed up to season 10, and the new soundalike actor is expected to be a permanent replacement.

When is the release date of Rick and Morty season 7?