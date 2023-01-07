Surreal adult animated Disney+ series Koala Man from Smiling Friends creator Michael Cusack guest stars Hugh Jackman and Hugo Weaving

Koala Man is created by and stars Michael Cusack, the brain behind adult animated short series YOLO: Crystal Fantasy, and Smiling Friends. His latest offering is another surrealist adult animated comedy but on a bigger scale than any of his previous work.

The series features some well known guest stars including Wolverine actor and Australia native Hugh Jackman, and Lord of the Rings star Hugo Weaving, who has lived down under for most of his career.

The series is executive produced by Justin Roiland, Dan Hernandez and Benji Samit - Roiland co-created Rick and Morty and Hernandez and Samit worked together on The Tick and Central Park. Elements of these animated series also come through in Koala Man - here is everything you need to know about the new animated series:

Koala Man

What is Koala Man about?

Koala Man follows the misadventures of a family man who has a not so secret alter ego as the hero of the show’s title. Koala Man is consumed by his desire to eliminate petty crime in his suburban Australian town of Dapto. There is a real town called Dapto in Wollongong, New South Wales - it’s less than 10km square and has a population of around 10,000 making it the perfect place for an ineffectual vigilante to try and keep a lid on law and order.

Relying purely only on his wits, because Koala man has no special powers or superhero tech to speak of, and isn’t exactly in great shape, he is the hero his town doesn’t deserve. Koala Man finds that he has more on his hands than the odd code violation, as supernatural forces of evil descend on Dapto, embroiling him and his family in a cosmic battle.

Hulu’s synopsis for the show reads: “Koala Man stands at the ready. He’ll do whatever it takes to defeat villainous masterminds, supernatural horrors, or worse: jerks who don’t take their rubbish bins down on the proper days.”

Koala Man lands on Disney+ on 9 January

Who is in the cast of Koala Man?

Michael Cusack as Koala Man

Sarah Snook as Vicky

Hugh Jackman as Big Greg

Hugo Weaving as King Emudeus

Demi Lardner as Alison

Natalie Tran as Lulu Liu

Nisrine Amine as Egyptian Mummy

Jemaine Clement as Bazwell

Miranda Otto as Mindy

Rachel House as Annie

Jarrad Wright as Spider

Is there a trailer for Koala Man?

Yes there is, and you can watch it right here:

When is Koala Man on Disney+?

Koala Man will be released on Disney+ in the UK and Ireland on Monday 9 January - there are eight episodes in the first season and they will all be released at the same time. The series will land on Hulu in the US on the same day.

Will there be a season 2 of Koala Man?

