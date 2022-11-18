Central Park is an animated musical comedy series on Apple TV, the season 3 finale has been released on the site. This is what we know about season 4

Central Park is a musical comedy animated series from Apple TV+ that follows a family of caretakers, who live and work in New York’s Central Park, and fight to save it from a greedy land developer. The first season premiered in 2020 and proved so popular that the show was renewed for a third season before season two came out.

The show came from Bob’s Burgers creators Loren Bouchard and Nora Smith, and actor Josh Gad, who also stars in the series. The third season was released weekly on Apple TV+ in September. This is what happened in season three, and what we know about season four so far:

Central Park season 3 landed on Apple TV+ in September

What happened in season 3 of Central Park?

Season 3 of Central Park finds Owen and Paige are navigating life with their kids as they both work and pursue their dreams. Paige spent most of the season trying to finish her book whilst Owen attempted to keep Central Park up to standard.

Paige’s sister, Abby, was also introduced in this season - she moved to New York with hopes of becoming a star. Bitsy is still hellbent on her mission to build condos on the park and sell to wealthy buyers.

Advertisement

The season three finale saw Owen preparing for a visit from the commissioner, whilst Abby is still waiting on a call back, three weeks down the line, and Bitsy deals with a striking workforce and is forced to apologise. Of course, there’s plenty of musical numbers in the finale as well.

When is the Central Park season 3 finale out?

The third season of Central Park premiered on Apple TV+ on 9 September with the first three episodes being released at once. Later episodes were released weekly, and the final episode of season three, The Brandenpire Strikes, Back landed on the platform on 18 November. All of seasons 1-3 of Central Park is available to watch now.

Central Park has not been greenlit for a fourth season yet

Will there be a Central Park season 4?

Apple TV has not renewed Central Park for another season yet, but that doesn’t mean that the show has been cancelled. Whilst the third season was confirmed before season two aired, most shows are usually renewed after the latest series ends.

Advertisement

As the season three finale of Central Park arrived on Apple TV today, it’s likely that an announcement will be made on whether another season will be released in the next few weeks, so watch this space for updates. If another season is greenlit, it is likely to be released in late 2023.

Who will be in the cast of Central Park season 4?

If a fourth season of Central Park is greenlit, it will feature the main cast of previous seasons, including: