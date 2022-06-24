The actor, who is best known for playing the title roles in Mr Bean and Blackadder, appeared on The One Show to promote Man vs Bee

Rowan Atkinson appeared on The One Show to talk about his new Netflix comedy series Man vs. Bee.

He spoke to The One Show host Jermaine Jenas and Angela Scanlon who is standing in as a presenter.

However, viewers were not impressed by the star’s appearance on the chat show.

Rowan Atkinson on The One Show

What happened on Rowan Atkinson’s The One Show appearance?

Rowan Atkinson was joined on The One Show sofa by Top Gear host Chris Harris as the pair discussed their upcoming projects.

Atkinson took the opportunity to promote Man vs. Bee, in which an out of work divorcee called Trevor Bingley goes to war with a bee whilst housesitting a wealthy couple’s mansion.

But viewers of the show were disappointed when Atkinson was cut off several times by the host and given little opportunity to speak about his new series.

One person tweeted: "It doesn’t help that he has plenty to say but they’ve not given him any time and keep trying to cut him off."

Another upset viewer said: "Wasted! You had the incredible, talented Rowan Atkinson in the studio and you hardly spoke to him and when you did, you quickly cut him dead! C**P presenting.”

What is Man vs. Bee about?

Like Mr Bean, the series is largely driven by physical comedy, as the only characters Trevor can speak to in most episodes are the bee and a dog named Cupcake, neither of which are great conversationalists.

As Trevor gets increasingly irritated by the bee, pandemonium ensues and priceless artwork, classic cars, and expensive furniture all come under threat.

The series is almost like that divisive episode of Breaking Bad, Fly, in which Walter and Jesse lose their minds when a bug invades their meth lab - though of course in Man vs. Bee there’s no meth.

Man vs. Bee was released on Netflix on 24 June and the full season is available to watch now.

Rowan Atkinson in Man vs. Bee

Who is Rowan Atkinson?

Rowan Atkinson, 67, is a veteran of British comedy, having played several characters that are now iconic in popular culture.

He starred as Edmund Blackadder, a scheming member of an elite dynasty at various times throughout history, from the mediaeval period through to the First World War.

Atkinson’s other most well-known role is as Mr Bean, the mostly non-verbal, accident-prone slapstick character in two films, Bean: The Movie and Mr Bean’s Holiday, three TV series, and one Olympic opening ceremony.

Atkinson has also played the inept spy in the James Bond-type spoof Johnny English trilogy alongside comedian Ben Miller.

His other film roles include Rat Race, 1994 animation The Lion King, Four Weddings and a Funeral, and Love Actually. He is also due to star in the upcoming film Wonka, alongside

Timothée Chalamet and Olivia Colman.

Atkinson was married to makeup artist Sunetra Sastry, whom he met on the set of Blackadder, from 1990-2015.

In 2013, Atkinson began an affair with comedian Louise Ford who ended her relationship with comedian James Acaster to be with Atkinson.