The RSPCA and Coronation Street have teamed up to showcase the cruel reality of puppy farming - and the devastating impact it can have on people and dogs alike.

The scourge of illicit puppy breeding has come under the spotlight the long-running soap this week - after the RSPCA worked closely with producers on the hard-hitting storyline. British animal welfare charities have previously warned about the horrors of puppy farming operations - which may appear similar to genuine breeders advertising dogs for sale online. Some even have links to criminal gangs, with the practice identified by prosecutors as a "significant source of revenue" for them.

The RSPCA said the Coronation Street storyline was sadly typical of many underground puppy operations reported to them, and other local authorities across England and Wales. For families choosing to buy their next furry friend from a breeder - the RSPCA hoped the ongoing storyline would also help highlight how people could ensure they only buy puppies that are healthy and happy - and not unwittingly fund the cruel puppy trade.

RSPCA inspector Herchy Boal has been assisting the Coro Street team with their puppy farming storyline (Photo: RSPCA/ITV/Supplied)

RSPCA inspector and performing animal welfare expert Herchy Boal, who has worked with the Coronation Street team on the plotline, said: "Sadly, our frontline officers too often see the negative impact that illicit puppy breeding can have on animal welfare. Too often, unscrupulous breeders disregard the welfare of pups all to make a quick buck - and dogs pay the price."

That was why it was so important that Coronation Street has focussed on this important storyline, she said, which shows the lengths underground breeders will go to to make money, and the impact on the dogs and owners involved. "A responsible breeder will always be happy to show you their local authority licence, answer all your questions, and arrange for you to meet the pup with their mum and siblings, in the place they were born and raised. Tools like the Puppy Contract are great to help people buy a happy and healthy puppy. It also helps spot rogue dealers and includes a checklist to make sure any breeder is doing the right things."

The Coronation Street team were "fantastic", she continued, "showing great patience, listening to our advice and always putting the welfare of the puppies first. They even happily agreed to pause filming when I saw the pups were getting tired and needed a nap".

What happened on Coronation Street?

Over the last few weeks, character Terry Fensley (played by Jamie Foster) has raised other character's suspicions that he may be illegally breeding and selling puppies from his home.

Fellow resident Evelyn Plummer (Maureen Lipman) - and her daughter Cassie (Claire Sweeney) - first became suspicious after they saw Terry mistreat his dog outside the local café. They begin monitoring his movements, and their investigations this week led them to Terry's house, where they found a room filled with crates of puppies and a bag of cash - part of an underground, illegal puppy breeding operation.

Coronation Street producer Iain MacLeod said "It was hugely important to us to work with the RSPCA on this storyline, both in terms of the accuracy of the on-screen narrative and also the welfare of the animals on set during filming. We're hugely grateful for all their input and support throughout. Having Herchy on set was vital to ensure everything was done correctly."

