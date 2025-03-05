The story of Ruth Ellis, the last woman to be hanged in the UK, is being brought to screens this evening in a brand new drama airing on ITV this evening (March 5).

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story is set to premiere on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesday, March 5, with actress Lucy Boynton playing the Welsh nightclub hostess who went down in history as the last woman to be executed in the United Kingdom. The hostess was sentenced to death after the fatal shooting of her lover David Blakely when she was only 28 years old.

Ruth’s punishment has undergone debate over the years, and was even one of the key factors in the abolishment of capital punishment in the UK. It comes after it came to light that Ruth had suffered domestic abuse at the hands of Blakely, who was a hard-drinking racing driver whom she met while managing a nightclub in Knightsbridge, London. During one intense argument, Blakely punched a pregnant Ellis so hard in the stomach that she miscarried.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth Ellis was the last woman to be executed in the UK after shooting her partner David Blakely dead in 1955. | Getty Images

On Easter Sunday in 1955, Ellis shot Blakely dead with in the street with a revolver. Ellis immediately instructed Blakely’s friend Clive Gunnell to phone the police and she was promptly arrested.

She appeared at the Old Bailey in June 1955, where she was found guilty of Blakely’s murder. Murder at the time was punishable by death. She was executed on July 13, 1955 at Holloway Prison.

Lucy Boynton plays Ruth Ellis in the ITV drama A Cruel Love: The Ruth Ellis Story. | ITV Studios

What happened to Ruth Ellis’s children?

Ellis had two children at the time of her death. Her son Andy Neilson was born after an affair with married Canadian soldier Clare Andrea McCallum. He was 10 years old when she was executed.

Ellis’s trial judge Sir Cecil Havers had sent money annually for Andy’s upkeep following his mother’s execution. Andy committed suicide in 1982 shortly after desecrating his mother’s unmarked grave, located in the grounds of Holloway Prison. Christmas Humphries, the prosecution counsel at the his mother’s trial, paid funeral costs for Andy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ruth also had a three-year-old daughter named Georgina at the time of her execution. Georgina had been born to Ellis and her ex-husband George Johnson Ellis, whom she had divorced after he denied paternity of the child.

Three years after her mother’s execution, Georgina was adopted following her father’s suicide. She died of cancer aged 50 in 2001.

A Cruel love: The Ruth Ellis Story airs at 9pm on ITV1, STV, ITVX, and STV Player on Wednesday, March 5, with episodes aired weekly.