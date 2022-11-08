Ryan Murphy will make another two series in his Monster anthology following the success of his true crime series Dahmer about the American serial killer and cannibal Jeffrey Dahmer

The grisly ten-part series Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story was a Netflix smash hit, clocking more than 900 million hours of viewing and becoming the second-most watched English language series on the site of all time. It came behind Stranger Things season four which racked up more than 1.3 billion hours. Korean series Squid Game is the most popular show on Netflix, with more than 1.6 billion hours.

Given the huge success of Monster, it’s little surprise that a second and third series have already been greenlit - but the first season already brought the story of the serial killer to a conclusion. The following seasons will be part of an anthology on the theme of ‘monsters’, some of the most brutal and depraved killers of recent history. This is all you need to know about Monster season two and three.

Evan Peters star as notorious serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer in this 10-episode horror drama.

Who could be the focus of Monster season 2?

According to Netflix “the future installments of Monster will tell the stories of other monstrous figures who have impacted society.” Unfortunately, given the number of bad apples that have made their way into the history books over the last century, that doesn’t narrow down the list of suspects all that much.

One of the potential subjects to be covered in another season of Monster is John Wayne Gacy Jr. - a painter and businessman who became one of America’s most notorious serial killers. Gacy raped, tortured and killed at least 33 boys and young men between 1967 and 1978, and buried many of them under his home. When he wasn’t out murdering, Gacy performed at children’s hospitals and other events as a Pogo or Patches the clown, and became known as the Killer Clown. Netflix released the three-part documentary series Conversations with a Killer: The John Wanye Gacy tapes earlier this year.

Serial killer John Wayne Gacy

Another potential focus for the second season is Ted Bundy, an American serial killer who kidnapped, raped, and murdered dozens of young women and girls during the 1970s - he eventually confessed to 30 murders. Bundy has also been the subject of one season of Conversations with a Killer, and was played by Zac Effron in the biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which was made by COTA Films but distributed by Netflix.

Other contenders to be featured on another season of Monster include the Butcher of Plainfield, Ed Gein who was the inspiration for fictional killers Norman Bates, Leatherface, and Buffalo Bill. The Zodiac Killer, the identity of whom remains unknown, and the Boston Strangler, believed to be Albert DeSalvo, may also be the stars of upcoming seasons.

When will Monster season 2 be on Netflix?